Wendy's Frosty Cream Cold Brew lineup: Varieties, price, availability, and all you need to know

Wendy's recently unveiled its new Frosty Cream Cold Brew lineup, which brings together the goodness of the chain's iconic Frosty creamer and flavored syrups. The new offering became available in stores on July 24. Starting at $1.99, the new Frosty Cream Cold Brew lineup can be enjoyed at outlets across the United States for a limited time.

Available in three variants - vanilla, chocolate, and the new caramel syrup - the new drinks can be ordered at the nearest participating store or through the chain's app or website for pick-up or deliveries.

The new Frosty Cream Cold Brew lineup is now available in stores (Image via Wendy's)

Wendy's new drinks come in three sizes

Available in stores starting July 24, the new line-up offers three cold brews infused with the goodness of customers' favorite Frosty creamer and the outlet's flavorful syrups. Available in three sizes - small ($1.99), medium ($2.79), and large ($3.49) - the new drinks can be enjoyed all across the United States for a limited time.

Served over ice, the chilled drinks provide the perfect relief from the summer heat. Unlike regular cold coffee, the chain uses slow-steeped ice coffee in its cold brews to offer customers a rich experience.

Though the three variants of the Frosty Cream Cold Brew lineup are made similarly, their taste differs depending on the choice of syrup.

To promote its new lineup, the chain is offering coffee drinkers a 99-cent in-app deal on all small cold or hot brews, including the three new Frosty Cream Cold Brews. The deal does not require any additional purchases and can be availed every day until August 6.

The new Frosty Cream Cold Brew lineup (Image via Wendy’s)

The chain announced the launch of the new Frosty Cream Cold Brew lineup through a press release on July 24, with John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company, quoting:

"Wendy’s new Frosty Cream Cold Brew packs cold brew flavor with the one-of-a-kind Frosty creamer our fans know and love."

Briefing individuals about the secrets behind the exquisite flavors of the new drinks, John added:

"While the other guys serve bitter iced coffee, we slow steep coffee beans in cold water for 12 hours to create the smoothest, never bitter, refreshing brew. It's exactly what summer coffee drinkers have been craving!"

The new drinks can be ordered at the nearest Wendy's location or through the chain's app or website for pick-up or deliveries.