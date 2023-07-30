Insomnia Cookie's National Ice Cream Sandwich Day deals: Offers, availability, and other details explored

Insomnia Cookie is on a celebratory spree as the brand unveils new deals for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day and National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. As Americans prepare to celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day on August 2, and National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on August 4, the chain will be welcoming guests to enjoy several deals and discounts on the fan-favorite decadent offerings.

Starting the celebrations a bit early, the popular cookie brand is kicking off the celebrations on July 31 with a wide range of deals and discounts on its 'Cookie ‘Wiches' (ice cream sandwiches), cookies, and more.

From freebies to BOGOs, the celebrations will continue for a whole week until August 6 and will allow fans to enjoy their favorite desserts without holding back.

Insomnia's celebrations start on July 31 and will continue until August 6 (Image via Insomnia Cookie)

The weeklong celebratory promotions that begin on July 31 will be observed at more than 240 Insomnia locations across the United States.

While many of the deals and discounts will be applicable on orders made either through the brand's app or website, select promotions may be limited to in-store purchases.

All you need to know about Insomnia Cookies' National Ice Cream Sandwich Day and National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day deals

Insomnia Cookie is giving away free classic cookies to customers purchasing for $5 or more between August 4 and August 6 (Image via Insomnia Cookies)

Celebrations continue even further for Americans because the cookie brand also has another limited-time deal in store for them. Starting August 4, the brand will be celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day by offering a free classic cookie to all customers until August 6.

However, the freebie deal is only claimable by customers making a purchase of $5 or more either in-store or through the chain's app or website for pickup and deliveries.

The freebie deal can also be availed to satisfy your late-night cookie craving at more than 240 Insomnia Cookie locations across the United States.

America celebrates National Ice Cream Sandwich Day every year on August 2.

The day honors the love Americans have for Ice Cream Sandwiches and is usually lined with exciting deals and discounts from popular ice cream brands and chains across the country.

The National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on the other hand is observed every year on August 4.

Dedicated to Chocolate Chip Cookies, the day is lined with decadent deals from cookie brands across the United States.