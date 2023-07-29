National Chicken Wings Day 2023: Deals, offers, brands, and all you need to know

The National Chicken Wings Day is here, and so are the deals and offers from the top chicken wings experts across the country. Celebrated annually on July 29, the day is dedicated to the popular chicken wings that have become an American staple over the years. Falling on Saturday this year, the eventful day calls for letting loose one's love for Chicken Wings.

Whether an individual likes them fried, grilled, naked, or sauced, the chicken wings can make any day brighter, and what can be a better excuse to indulge in this flavorful tender goodness than Chicken Wings Day itself? To make things even better, several fast-food chains and restaurants across the country will be offering delicious deals on different types of Chicken Wings.

America celebrates National Chicken Wings Day every year on July 29 (Image via Rez-art / Getty Images)

This Saturday, Chicken Wings fans across the country can enjoy lip-smacking deals on Chicken Wings from 7-Eleven to Pizza Hut, Bonchon to Buffalo Wild Wings, and many other popular fast food chains and restaurants across the United States with amazing deals and discounts.

Deals and discounts one can avail on National Chicken Wings Day 2023

Observed every year on July 29 since 1977, National Chicken Wings Day is the official day for Americans to celebrate their love for Chicken Wings. Once an undesirable part of the bird, Chicken Wings have now become a popular American staple. Now, they can be found on the menu of almost every American fast-food chain or restaurant.

A crucial part of the American culture, Chicken Wings are enjoyed with several recipes and ways of cooking across the country. From bone-in wings to boneless juicy pieces of Chicken wings, sauced to naked, fried to grilled, though the recipe to cook the tender piece of the bird may change depending on the restaurants or region of the country, the love for Chicken Wings remains untouched all across the United States.

The National Chicken Wings Day falls on Saturday, July 29 this year (Image via Rudisill/Getty Images)

Being observed this Saturday, July 29, the auspicious day will be filled with delicious deals and discounts from some of the most acclaimed chicken wings experts across the country.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven stores are celebrating Chicken Wings Day this year with a new item - Korean BBQ boneless wings. Starting at $3 for an 8-piece order, the new offering features all-white chicken meat, lightly breaded and coated in a sweet soy, garlic, and pepper glaze sauce. The Korean BBQ Wings can be availed by all Stripes, Speedway, and 7-Eleven rewards program members at a participating location until January 9, 2024.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut has a limited-time deal on their Boneless Wings that can allow fans to get as many wings as they want for as low as 75 cents each. The limited-time deal can be availed at all participating locations when ordering through the chain's app or website. One must order at least eight pieces of Boneless Wings to be able to get them for the 75-cent deal price.

bbq Chicken

Over 160 locations of bbq Chicken are celebrating Chicken Wings Days with free delivery on all DoorDash and Uber Eats orders until August 5, 2023. The chain is also offering a new Boneless Chicken Wings flavor starting this Saturday. The new Caribbean Spice Chicken Wings flavor can be enjoyed at all participating locations for a limited time.

Bonchon

Bonchon is serving a 15-piece Chicken Wings special to celebrate National Chicken Wings Day. The limited-time Tri Try Sampler is available to order starting this Saturday and comes with over 15 pieces of chicken wings in five different signature sauces. Priced at over $23.99, the limited-time deal can be availed until Sunday.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings fans can snag a free wings deal this National Chicken Wings Day with the purchase of any $10 item. The offer is valid on any $10 entrée purchased in-store, either through the chain's app or website. All qualifying customers will be able to snag a six-piece boneless or traditional wing for free.

Hooters

All Hooters locations across the country will be serving a BOGO offer on chicken wings this Saturday. Customers purchasing 10 wings of any style will be able to snag another 10 chicken wings free. However, the offer is only available for dine-in orders placed at a participating location.

Most of the aforementioned deals and discounts are available at all participating stores across the United States on National Chicken Wings Day, but select locations may not be participating. Customers are thus advised to confirm with their local stores for a hassle-free Chicken Wings experience.