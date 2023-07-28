Pizza Hut $10 Any Pizza deal: How to avail, varieties and other details explored

Pizza Hut fans in Dallas, Texas, can enjoy a quick round of saving on their pizzas this month as the chain brings back its "$10 Any Pizza deal." Available in all participating stores starting July 28, the returning deal allows fans to snag any large or medium pizza with toppings of their choice for as low as $10.

The limited-time deal can only be applied to carry out orders placed through the chain's app or website. Customers looking forward to upgrading their pizza experience can choose between three crust types under the "$10 Any Pizza deal."

The returning deal is exclusively available for carry-out orders placed through the chain's app or website (Image via Presley Ann / Getty Images)

The chain has not hinted at how long the retuning deal will be applicable at stores in Dallas, Texas. It has also not been confirmed if the same or a similar deal is available at other stores across the United States. Fans can always try joining the chain's reward program to be informed about similar deals, discounts, and new items at the earliest.

All you need to know about Pizza Hut's "$10 Any Pizza deal"

Pizza Hut is showering a little extra love on its Dallas, Texas, fans by bringing back its "$10 Any Pizza deal" to participating stores. The limited-time deal enables fans to snag any large or medium pizza for as low as $10.

Exclusively available in Dallas, Texas, Pizza Hut stores, the deal is applicable to all new and old recipes on the chain's menu. In simple terms, any large or medium pizza with any toppings and select crust types can be availed for $10 each when ordering for carry-out through the chain's app or website.

The crust types that can be availed under this deal include - Original Pan, Hand-Tossed, and Thin' N Crispy. It is to be noted that extra cheese may be available at an extra cost.

Dallas, Texas customers can enjoy great savings on pizzas with the returning "$10 Any Pizza deal" (Image via Jeff Schear / Pizza Hut / Getty Images)

Customers in other regions of the United States can also enjoy a similar deal on large single-topping pizzas for as low as $9.99. The limited-time deal, which can be availed at all participating locations across the country, can be applied to any large single-topping pizza when placing an order through the chain's app or website.

Fans looking for something extra can also pair up their pizzas with the chain's new 75-cent Boneless Wings deal. The limited-time Pizza Hut deal allows customers to purchase as many Boneless Wings as they want for as low as 75 cents each. However, the deal can only be availed on minimum order of 8-piece Boneless Wings.