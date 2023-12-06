McDonalds Adult Happy Meal: Release date, availability, items, price, and more

McDonalds is cooking up a nostalgic Adult Happy Meal for fans this month, as the chain unveils new Kerwin Frost Meal Boxes. Hitting stores nationwide on December 11, the adult-friendly meals come with the once-discontinued McNuggets Buddy Collectibles.

The upcoming meals, aimed at allowing adult fans to relive their childhood days, come packed in themed boxes inspired by the magical town of Frost Way. The new home to six McNuggets Buddies—Kerwin Frost, Don Bernice, Uptown Moe, Waffutu, BRRRICK, and Darla—Frost Way is a mythical town reimagined by the famed Harlem-born artist and a loyal McDonald's fan, Kerwin Frost.

Starting at over $6, the upcoming Kerwin Frost Meal Boxes come with either a choice of a scrumptious Big Mac or 10-piece McChicken Nuggets, crispy World Famous Fries, a soft drink of your choice, and any one of the six Buddy Collectibles.

The upcoming Kerwin Frost Meals come with six McNuggets Buddy Collectibles (Image via @mcnuggetbudds on Instagram)

McDonalds introduced the upcoming adult-friendly Kerwin Frost meals through a press release, with Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, quoting:

“Fans told us they wanted to celebrate that quintessential childhood experience again. So, we're excited to team up with Kerwin on this next take, as he brings his own childhood McDonald’s memories to life through reimagined McD characters, immersing our fans in the world of Frost Way.”

Fans looking forward to the new adult-friendly meals can avail them at the nearest restaurant in the United States and Canada or through pick-up or delivery orders for a limited time only.

McDonalds' new Kerwin Frost Adult Happy Meal hits stores on December 11

McDonalds doesn't want only kids to have all the fun this holiday season, as the chain gets ready to launch a limited-time Kerwin Frost Adult Happy Meal. Similar to last year's Cactus Plant Flea Market Meal Box, the upcoming meal is built around the OG McNugget Buddy Collectibles that were discontinued over 25 years ago and is aimed at longtime or adult fans.

However, this time around, our favorite Buddies are getting a slight rework and will feature new avatars reimagined by the Harlem-born artist, Kerwin Frost.

The upcoming meals hitting stores on December 11, will once again allow adult McDonalds fans to experience the joys of opening a Happy Meal Box and consuming all the food in a jiffy to enjoy quality time with the included McNuggets Buddy Collectibles.

With each meal paired with at least one of the six limited-edition collectibles, adults may have to let their inner child loose and get a good number of those savory Kerwin Frost Meal Boxes to complete the collection.

The limited-time Kerwin Frost Meal Boxes will allow adult fans to relive their childhood days (Image via Pinterest / McDonalds)

People who don't want to miss out on the chance of getting all six Buddies may have to try to grab them as soon as the meal launches this Monday as they could sell out fast.

McDonalds' adult-friendly meal is not the only thing fans can look forward to this month as the chain has also revealed new holiday merchandise, including a Purple Grimace Holiday Knit Sweater. Priced at over $65, the purple-themed winterwear is available for purchase on the chain's merch website, goldenarchesunlimited.com, along with several other limited-edition items.