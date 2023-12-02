McDonald’s ‘Ugly’ Grimace Sweater: Launch date, price, availability, and more

McDonald’s presented the best holiday surprise for fans this week as the chain unveiled a new ‘Ugly’ Grimace Sweater. Featuring an all-purple theme like Grimace, the new sweater comes adorned with snowflake patterns, Grimace faces sporting Santa caps, golden arch borders, mini milkshake cups, and much more. Similar to other themed merchandise, the ugly sweater will only be available for a limited time or till stocks last.

Launching nationwide on December 1, the new themed sweater is exclusively available on the chain's merch store - goldenarchesunlimited.com. Priced at over $65, the limited-edition fully-knitted winter clothing is perfect, both as a gift for your friends and a treat to yourself.

The ‘Ugly’ Grimace Sweater may hit stores later this month (Image via McDonald’s)

Talking with the press about the launch of the new Grimace-themed merch, a representative for the chain commented:

"Starting Friday, Dec. 1 for a limited time while supplies last in the U.S., head over to GoldenArchesUnlimited.com to snag a holiday sweater featuring our favorite purple bestie."

McDonald’s ‘Ugly’ Grimace Sweater features full-sleeves and a crewneck design

From Grimace's 52nd birthday to the launch of Grimace Shakes, Grimace Crocs, and even Grimace joining Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, it wouldn't be wrong to say that 2023 has been the year dedicated to the purple character. In keeping with this, McDonald’s has now launched an ‘Ugly’ Grimace Sweater as a final goodbye to the year.

The Grimace sweater features festive patterns like snowflakes, milkshakes, and much more. A perfect gift for longtime McDonald's fans, the new sweater is available in varying sizes ranging from small to 3X. It is fully knitted, has full sleeves and a crewneck, and delivers ample warmth for the chilly winters ahead.

Made with 60% Cotton and 40% Polyester, the fabric of the sweater is guaranteed to be comfortable for people of all ages.

The Ugly Grimace Sweater is priced at over $65 (Image via McDonald’s)

It is to be noted that the Grimace Sweater seems to be sold out for now. However, the chain has hinted that more stocks will be dropping pretty soon. As such, fans who don't want to miss out on the item are advised to keep a close watch on the chain's merch website - goldenarchesunlimited.com.

People looking for something light can also consider the Grimace Tee, which is priced at over $25. Made from 100% cotton textile, the limited-edition tee is available in sizes ranging from small to 2X. It is not confirmed if either of the limited-edition McDonald’s merchandise is planned for any regions other than the United States.