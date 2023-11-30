White Castle brings back Mac & Cheese Nibblers and Sloppy Joe Sliders: Prices, Varieties, Availability, and All You Need to Know

White Castle is all set for the winter as the chain announced the return of the Sloppy Joe Sliders and the Mac & Cheese Nibblers. Aimed at offering fans a comforting food to satiate all their holiday cravings, the returning favorites are available all across the United States starting as early as November 28.

Just like the good old times, the returning sliders will be available in three original variants, including - the Smoky Joe, the Spicy Joe, and of course the Sloppy Joe slider. Starting at over $1.19, the sliders will be available at all participating locations across the country for a limited time. The Mac & Cheese Nibblers, on the other hand, will start at over $1.99 and will also be reigning over the menu along with the sliders till next year, February 4.

The Sloppy Joe sliders and Mac & Cheese Nibblers hit stores nationwide on November 28 (Image via White Castle)

The family-owned fast food restaurant chain announced the return of the Sloppy Joe sliders and the Mac & Cheese Nibblers through a press release on November 28, with Jamie Richardson, Vice President, White Castle, quoting:

“There are certainly times when neatness is required, but this is the season when it’s perfectly reasonable to be comforted with all things sloppy.”

Offering a quick glimpse into the description of the returning favorites, Richardson added:

“Our lineup of Sloppy Joe Sliders strikes the right balance of comfort, flavor and craveability for both Cravers and brand-new guests to White Castle.”

All you need to know about White Castle's returning Sloppy Joe Sliders and Mac & Cheese Nibblers

First introduced to the menu in 2019, the Sloppy Joe sliders have been one of the most sold items on White Castle's menu. Known for their messy yet flavorful presentation, the savory bite-sized snacks have returned to the chain's menu starting this Tuesday. Making things even more rewarding for fans, the chain has also brought back the creamy Mac & Cheese Nibblers.

Iconic to the White Castle menu, the returning favorites offer flavor-packed bites that go perfectly with the chilly winters. Ensuring fans can get enough of their favorites this season, the chain has decided to keep them on the menu until February 4, 2024. As such, fans looking forward to grabbing them for a snacking session can get them at the nearest store or place an order online.

The returning Sloppy Joe sliders and the Mac & Cheese Nibblers will stay on the menu till February 4, 2024 (Image via White Castle)

For those who may not have tried them before, here's what you can expect from the returning options:

Sloppy Joe Slider ($1.19) - Savory lean ground beef with tomatoes, bell peppers and onions, wrapped between the chain's iconic slider buns. Smoky Joe Slider ($1.49) - A smoked-up version of the sloppy joe served with crispy onions and smoked cheddar. Spicy Joe Slider ($1.49) - A spiced-up sloppy joe with toppings of Jalapeno crisps and Spicy Jalapeno Cheese. Mac & Cheese Nibblers ($1.99) - Featuring creamy insides and a golden crispy exterior, the Mac & Cheese Nibblers are made with Macaroni and cheddar cheese which are coated in a crisp batter.

It is to be noted that the Mac & Cheese Nibblers can be availed either in small ($1.99), medium ($3.99), or sack ($5.99) sizes. The Sloppy Joe sliders, on the other hand, can be enjoyed on their own, or as a six-pack order ($6.99) that can be customized to include any six of the three slider options.