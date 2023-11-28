IHOP Wonka-inspired menu: Launch date, items, availability, and all you need to know

IHOP and Warner Bros. Pictures are joining hands this week as they introduce a new Wonka-inspired menu. The new menu that celebrates the upcoming Willy Wonka movie produced by Warner Bros., takes inspiration from the magical characters and presents an exquisite holiday dining experience with exclusive offerings that "need to be tasted to be believed."

Available in stores nationwide starting November 27, the new menu features over eight exclusive offerings, including - Wonka’s Perfectly Purple Pancakes, Hoverchoc Pancake Tacos, Daydream Berry Biscuit, Jr. Magical Breakfast Medley, Willy’s Jr. French Toast Dippers, Dreamy Lemonade, Scrumdiddlyumptious Strawberry Hot Chocolate, and Fantastical Wonka Burger.

The limited-time time Wonka-inspired menu hits stores starting November 27 (Image via IHOP)

The chain unveiled the exclusive collaboration and launch of the new menu through a press release on November 27, with Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP, quoting:

“IHOP has established itself as a highly creative and collaborative theatrical partner in the family dining category, and the latest Wonka menu is the brand’s most creative partnership yet.”

Sharing the chain's ambitions with fans, the Chief Marketing Officer added:

“Every good thing in this world started with a dream, and we are excited to continue serving more joy to more people every day and bringing families together for breakfast, lunch or dinner with this innovative menu of original items, inspired by the story of Willy Wonka.”

Starting at over $4.39, the limited-time offerings can be enjoyed at all participating locations until January 7, 2024. Beginning this Monday, the chain is also unveiling a limited-time promotional offer that allows kids aged 12 and under to eat free between the hours of 4:00 pm and 10:00 pm. The promotion can be availed of with the purchase of any adult entrée when dining at a participating location in the United States.

All you need to know about IHOP's Wonka-inspired menu

With Warner Bros. Pictures' Wonka movie hitting theatres next month on December 15, several popular brands, including IHOP, have decided to join in on the magical adventures with exciting offerings. Starting off the celebrations this Monday, November 27, the California-based pancake house restaurant is introducing an exclusive menu inspired by the upcoming Wonka movie.

Infused with the magic of exquisite flavors, the limited-time menu will be available nationwide until January 7 of the next year. Fans looking forward to the great adventures of Willy Wonka are guaranteed to fall in love with the chain's new Wonka-inspired menu, which also aims at serving decadent joy and encouraging dreamers not just to dream but to fulfill their dreams as well.

The limited-time Wonka-inspired menu will be available nationwide till January 7 (Image via IHOP)

Looking forward to the magical Wonka-inspired menu? Here's a sneak peek for you:

1. Wonka’s Perfectly Purple Pancakes ($11.29) - Decadent purple-themed buttermilk pancakes served with layers of cheesecake mousse, toppings of purple cream cheese icing, whipped cream, and gold glitter sugar.

2. Hoverchoc Pancake Tacos ($6) - IHOP's Silver dollar chocolate pancakes folded like tacos and loaded with cheesecake mousse, chocolate chips, freshly sliced strawberries, and a quick chocolate drizzle. It also comes with extra strawberries.

3. Daydream Berry Biscuit ($13.99) - Flaky and warm buttermilk biscuit sliced and loaded with cheesecake mousse, purple cream cheese icing, mixed berry topping, and powdered sugar.

4. Jr. Magical Breakfast Medley ($9.79) - A Wonka’s Perfectly Purple Pancake served with a bacon strip, a pork sausage link, and one scrambled egg.

5. Willy’s Jr. French Toast Dippers ($9.79) - French toast sliced and served with banana, strawberries, and chocolate sauce for dipping.

6. Dreamy Lemonade ($4.99) - Refreshing lemonade infused with prickly pear flavors and served with rainbow sprinkle rim and a topping of a cotton candy cloud.

7. Scrumdiddlyumptious Strawberry Hot Chocolate ($4.39) - Strawberry-syrup-flavored hot chocolate served with toppings of whipped cream, gold glitter sugar, and a hearty chocolate sauce drizzle.

8. Fantastical Wonka Burger ($15.49) - A 100% original Angus beef steakburger with toppings of onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, avocado, four-cheese blend, fried hash browns, and two bacon strips, all served between a brioche bun. It comes sauced with IHOP sauce and a drizzle of ranch, along with any side of your choice.

It is to be noted that all items from the Wonka-inspired menu will come with the different elements packed seperately when ordering for pick-up or delivery. The separate packing is meant to help ensure the freshness of the items.