IHOP Pumpkin Spice line-up: Offerings, availability, and other details explored

IHOP is all set to welcome the fall spirit this month as the chain announces the return of its seasonal Pumpkin Spice line-up. Scheduled to be hitting stores across the United States, starting August 28, the returning fall line-up offers a delicious Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam Cold Brew and a Pumpkin Spice Pancake Combo.

Loaded with the goodness of real pumpkin and a mix of seasonal spices, the limited-time offerings deliver the comfort and warmth of fall in every bite and sip. Following their return, fans will be able to order them at the nearest participating restaurants or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

The much-awaited Pumpkin Spice line-up returns to stores on August 28 to welcome the fall (Image via IHOP)

While customers await the return of the Pumpkin Spice line, they can partake in the chain's 65th-anniversary festivities. Marked with free pancakes, all-you-can-eat pancake deals, and much more, the month-long promotions can be enjoyed at all participating locations across the United States or when ordering online.

The limited-time deals and offers under the chain's 65th-anniversary celebrations can be availed exclusively between August 1 and August 27.

All you need to know about IHOP's Pumpkin Spice line-up

First introduced to IHOP's menu in 2008, the Pumpkin Spice line-up has been one of the most sold offerings on the chain's menu. Serving the delicious flavors of fall in every bite, the decadent Pumpkin Spice pancakes see sales of up to one million pancakes every year.

Scheduled to return to the chain's menu on August 28, the fall offerings this time include everyone's favorite Pumpkin Spice Pancake combo and a Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam Cold Brew. Fans will be able to indulge in the fall flavors at the nearest participating location or when ordering online through the chain's app or website for pick-up and delivery.

The fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice line-up is scheduled to hit stores starting August 28 (Image via IHOP)

Yet to try out IHOP's Pumpkin Spice line-up? Here's what to expect from the fan favorites:

Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam Cold Brew - The Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam Cold Brew features the chain's classic 100% Arabica Iced Cold Brew that comes with vanilla sweeteners. Served with toppings of pumpkin spice creamy cold foam, this caffeinated drink offers the decadent flavors of fall in every sip. Pumpkin Spice Pancake Combo - Offering a hearty meal aimed at leaving you feeling full, the limited-time Pumpkin Spice Pancake Combo comes with two whole pumpkin spice pancakes featuring a mix of seasonal spices and real pumpkin. It comes with two servings each of egg, pork sausages links, hash browns, and bacon strips.

As of now, there are no details about the pricing for IHOP's returning items, but a slight price change might be possible considering the uncertain market conditions this year.

More details about the pricing and availability can be expected to be revealed as the date of the return comes closer.