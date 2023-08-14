Starbucks' Summer Remix menu: Items, availability, and all you need to know

Starbucks is set to take its menu to the next level with the new Summer Remix line-up. Offering a remixed version of some of the most popular drinks, the new line-up features four drinks customizations, including - Black Tea Lemonade blended with Ice, Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew in a caramel-lined cup, Cold Brew with Lemonade, and Pink Drink topped with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam.

Starting at $4.50 (excluding taxes), the new drinks will be available in stores across the United States starting this week. Individuals can enjoy the four new drink customizations at all participating locations or through pick-up and delivery orders placed through the chain's app or website.

The four new Summer Remix beverage customizations can be enjoyed at stores starting this week (Image via Starbucks)

Other than the four readily crafted customizations, individuals can also enjoy the elevated twist of the Summer Remix line-up with other fan-favorite Starbucks drinks and beverages.

The items on Starbucks' Summer Remix menu will be available from this week onwards

The popular coffee house is all set to remix fan-favorite rinks as the chain unveils its Summer Remix menu line-up for 2023. Similar to last year's customizations, the new line-up offers customers refreshing twists to their favorite drinks for a limited time.

Though the drinks can be availed all year long, they may not appear on the menu after summer. However, individuals will still be able to enjoy these refreshing customizations with any drink and beverage of their choice. It is important to note that making customizations to drinks after the summer will cost extra.

Starting at $4.50, the items on the remix menu can be availed starting this week.

The new Summer Remix drink customizations can be availed at stores all year long (Image via Starbucks)

Here are the new Summer Remix menu items:

Pink Drink topped with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam - Enjoy a refreshing escape this summer with the chain's Pink Drink, which is paired with the popular vanilla sweet cream cold foam. Black Tea Lemonade Blended with Ice - Elevate the fan favorite Iced Black Tea Lemonade with chilled ice. Cold Brew with Lemonade - Enjoy the chain's rich Cold Brew with a refreshing twist of lemonade. Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew in a caramel-lined cup - This sweet and salted drink is made with the chain's Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew. Served with a quick twist, the new drink comes with extra caramel sauce.

The coffee house's website introduces the new line-up and states:

"Customizing beverages is at the heart of the Starbucks Experience, and there are many ways for customers to customize their drink to meet their unique taste preferences. This week, the home screen on the Starbucks app will feature a Summer Menu Remix, which features cold beverages that offer a fun, new way to customize, or 'remix' the beverage."

As mentioned earlier, the new customizations can be enjoyed with all popular drinks and beverages available on the chain's menu. Those placing their order online can customize their drink by simply adding their favorite twists under the 'Customize' tab on the drink's page.