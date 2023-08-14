Panera Value Duet combos: Varieties, price, and other details explored

Panera Bread is expanding its Value Duets lineup with more variety and delicious food as the chain introduces new combos. Starting at over $6.99, the new lineup offers a wide variety for both sandwiches and salad lovers and introduces the perfect pairing of soups for a hearty meal.

Featuring some of the most popular items from the chain's menu, the new combos include - Greek Salad & Creamy Tomato Soup, Caesar Salad & Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup, and many more.

The new Value Duet combos launched on August 10 and can be enjoyed at the nearest participating restaurant location. Individuals can also order their meals through the chain's app or website for drive-thru, pick-up, or deliveries. Made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, the new combos are available to customers all across the country.

The new Value Duet combos (Image via Panera Bread)

The chain unveiled the delicious Value Duet combos and pairs through a press release on August 10, with Eduardo Luz, the Chief Brand & Concept Officer, quoting:

"We strive to serve delicious, high-quality food with an emphasis on value for our guests, and the new Value Duets allow us to further deliver on that goal."

Briefing fans about the Value Duet combos and pairs, Eduardo added:

"Besides delivering great value for money, Panera's Value Duets also enable guests to explore our menu by choosing different pairings - therefore the name 'Duets' - each time they visit our bakery cafes. Our guests can expect even more of their Panera favorites to join the Value Duets lineup later this year."

The price for the Panera Value Duet combos ranges between $6.99 - $8.99

Panera Bread recently introduced its flavor-packed Value Duet combos. The new combos can be enjoyed every day starting as early as 10:00 am and the prices range between $6.99 - $8.99. It is important to note that the prices may differ depending on the outlet. The hearty meal comes either with a half salad or a half sandwich and a cup of warm soup.

Made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, the items on Panera Bread's Value Duets menu in the United States are free of artificial colors, sweeteners, flavors, and preservatives. The new menu aims to deliver 'feel good' and healthy meals to customers every day.

The Value Duet menu (Image via Panera Bread)

The combos on the menu include:

NEW Deli Ham Sandwich & Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup

Classic Grilled Cheese & Creamy Tomato Soup

Smokehouse BBQ Chicken Sandwich & Creamy Tomato Soup

Napa Almond Chicken Sandwich & Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

Tuna Sandwich & Creamy Tomato Soup

Greek Salad & Creamy Tomato Soup

Caesar Salad & Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup

The site introduces the new offer and states:

"While dollar menus can be great for a quick snack or a tasty addition to an entree, these soup, salad, and sandwich combos are the same portions as our regular You Pick Two® deals, making them a great selection for lunch or dinner. And if you are just looking for a light snack, you can still get one to share!"

Individuals looking forward to trying out the new Value Duet combos can visit the outlet closest to them or order online through the chain's app or website for deliveries, pick-ups, or drive-thru.