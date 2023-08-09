Aldi August finds 2023: List of items, price, and all you need to know

August is back with several offers as Aldi unveils its list of August finds. Available in stores starting August 2, the monthly finds include exciting deals on several ready-to-eat (RTE) products and groceries. From ice creams for the last days of summer to creamy butter chicken, dumplings, and much more, the new deals will be available at all participating stores for the whole month.

Rotating every week, the limited-time deals offer all sorts of fresh produce, groceries, seasonal finds, and much more for the entire month. Aimed at helping customers stock up on their monthly needs without spending big bucks, the August seasonal finds can be availed at the nearest Aldi store or when shopping online every week.

Aldi's August finds hit stores starting on August 2, 2023 (Image via Daniel Harvey Gonzalez / Getty Images)

With the deals rotating every week, customers may have to be quick on their feet to ensure that they don't miss out on some of the best seasonal offerings available this month. While most of the in-store deals are available online, there are often some deals that are exclusive to in-store purchases.

List of items and deals to snag this month with Aldi August Finds 2023

The German multinational supermarket chain, Aldi, is often known for its customer-friendly deals available at stores every month. Offering food products starting as low as $1.99, the grocery store chain allows customers to save big on their monthly food essentials, and it's not changing this month either as the chain unveiled the list of August finds this week.

The seasonal finds this month offer a good mix of summer and fall essentials, including popular items such as ice creams, cinnamon rolls, ready-to-bake pizzas, and much more. Available in stores as early as August 2, the limited-time deals can be found at the nearest store or when shopping online throughout August.

Aldi's August finds can be availed at the nearest store or when shopping online (Image via SOPA Images / Getty Images)

The exhaustive range of Aldi's August finds that customers can snag from Aldi stores this month includes:

Barissimo Coffee Cups

If coffee is your morning call, then look no further than the Barissimo Coffee Cups that will be up for sale starting August 9. Offering a rich coffee experience, the flavored coffee pods can be enjoyed in cinnamon vanilla nut and creme brulee flavors. Customers can snag it for as low as $5.99.

Barissimo Coffee Cups (Image via Aldi)

Huntington Home Fall Gnome or Hedgehog

Your hunt for a garden gnome will be answered this month with the latest line of seasonal gnomes at Aldi, including the new Huntington Home Fall Gnome or Hedgehog.

Available in stores as early as August 23, the seasonal gnomes will be available in the moods of fall and will feature porch signs, pumpkins, lattes, and other items. The seasonal gnomes can be availed at $8.99 each.

Huntington Home Fall Gnome or Hedgehog (Image via Aldi)

Huntington Home Pumpkin Timberwick Candle

Huntington Home is also bringing a trio of fall aromas to stores starting as early as August 23. Available as artisan candles, the fall aromas can be availed in any of the three variants - pumpkin wood scents, vanilla pumpkin, and pumpkin spice. Customers can grab them from the nearest store for the fall feels for only $7.99 each.

Huntington Home Pumpkin Timberwick Candle (Image via Aldi)

Specially Selected Wood Fired Combo Flatbread

Fancy yourself some wood-fired pizza but want to bake it at home? Grab the Specially Selected Wood Fired Combo Flatbread from the nearest store starting August 23, and you are good to go.

Priced at over $5.99, the wood-fired flatbread pizza can be availed either with savory toppings of BBQ chicken or as a combo supreme variety.

Specially Selected Wood Fired Combo Flatbread (Image via Aldi)

Others

Couldn't find something you were looking for? Check out the full list of Aldi's August finds that can be found at stores this month:

August 2 and onwards:

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Chorizo Deli Pizza - $6.99

Season's Choice Functional Smoothies - $5.99

Sundae Shoppe Vanilla Ice Cream Macarons - $4.95

Priano Manicotti - $4.49

Priano Stuffed Shells - $4.49

Specially Selected Lemon Bars - $5.29

Specially Selected Butter Bars - $5.29

Bake Shop French Pancakes - $3.99

Grillo's Sandwich Maker Pickles - $4.75

Botiella Lemon & Ginger Sparkling Wine Cocktail - $7.99

Vista Bay Margarita Variety Pack - $12.99

August 9 and onwards:

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Korean BBQ Deli Flatbread - $5.79

Journey To... India Butter Chicken - $6.49

Fusia Asian Inspirations Szechuan Stir Fry - $2.99

Fusia Asian Inspirations Sweet and Sour Stir Fry - $2.99

Bake Shop Mini Cinnamon Rolls - $4.89

Bake Shop Banana Nut Mini Muffins - $3.95

L'oven Fresh Keto Friendly Bagels - $4.49

Benton's Coconut Rolls - $3.99

Barissimo Cold Brew Ground Coffee - $4.49

Park Street Deli Beef Dumpling - $3.99

Park Street Deli Pork Dumplings - $3.99

August 16 and onwards:

liveGfree Gluten Free Pizza Dough - $3.49

Season's Choice Wild Blueberries - $4.99

Simply Nature Fusilli Salad - $3.49

Simply Nature Orzo Salad - $3.49

Simply Nature Southwest Fiesta Salad - $3.49

Sundae Shoppe Non-Dairy Oatmilk Ice Cream Pint - $3.49

Simply Nature Organic Chicken Sausage - $4.89

August 23 and onwards:

Simply Nature Coconut Clusters - $6.29

Season's Choice Steamed Southwest Corn Blend - $2.49

Season's Choice Elote Style Corn - $2.49

Suja Coffee Energy Shots - $2.99

Simply Nature Fall Flavored Fruit Strips - $5.99

Specially Selected BBQ Chicken Flatbread - $5.99

Whole & Simple Chicken & Mexican Style Street Corn Riced Cauliflower Bowl - $3.19

Whole & Simple Cilantro Lime Chicken Riced Cauliflower Bowl - $3.19

Whole & Simple Tahini & Chickpea Protein Bowl - $3.19

Whole & Simple Edamame Energy Bowl - $3.19

Benton's Pumpkin Spice Creme Wafer Rolls - $1.99

Benton's Salted Caramel Creme Wafer Rolls - $1.99

Nature's Nectar Sparkling French Sodas - $3.19

State of Brewing Raspberry Lemon Spiked Lemonade - $7.99

August 30 and onwards:

Simply Nature Organic Legume Rice - $2.99

Specially Selected Gelato Flights - $3.99

Season's Choice Antioxidant Smoothie Blend - $5.99

Season's Choice Super Greens Smoothie Blend - $5.99

liveGfree Gluten Free Glazed Donuts - $4.99

liveGfree Gluten Free Chocolate Donuts - $4.99

Parkview Chili Cheese Smoked Sausage - $2.99

Wicked Grove Caramel Apple Hard Cider - $7.99

As mentioned earlier, most of the aforementioned items can be found both online and in physical stores. However, select items or deals may exclusively be limited to in-store purchases. Customers looking for some specific items may consider visiting the nearest Aldi store to avail the best deals this month.