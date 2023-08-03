IHOP $5 All You Can Eat Pancakes deal: Availability, offers, and other details explored

This August, IHOP will celebrate its 65th anniversary by offering many deals to fans throughout the month. From $5 All You Can Eat deals to Kids Eat Free, the popular Glendale, California-based pancake restaurant chain will be welcoming customers throughout the month to celebrate its birthday.

The limited-time deals that begin on August 1 can be availed of all across the United States until August 27, 2023. Fans looking forward to becoming part of the celebrations can visit the nearest location or place a qualifying order through the chain's app or website for pickup and deliveries.

Welcoming fans to its 65th Birthday celebration the House of Pancakes sent the invites through a press release on August 1, with Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, quoting:

“We are on a mission to serve more joy to our guests every day, and what better way to do that than by celebrating IHOP being a leader in breakfast for 65 years with our iconic pancakes at the center of it all.”

Offering a quick brief about the celebrations to fans, Donahue added:

“This anniversary moment deserves a special guest, and we are thrilled to have Kevin Bacon join us as we deliver a dining experience filled with IHOP classic favorites and innovative new flavors all wrapped up in limited-time value deals. Our 65th anniversary is a gift for everyone!”

All you need to know about IHOP's 65th Birthday Celebration and the $5 All You Can Eat Pancakes deal

Founded in July 1958 by founders Albert Kallis, Al Lapin Jr., and Jerry Lapin, IHOP has long been serving delicious pancakes and other breakfast, lunch, and dinner options to fans. As the popular restaurant chain turns 65 this year, it is throwing a big party, and everyone is invited.

While the primary goal for fans might be the $5 All You Can Eat Pancakes deal, the chain will also be offering other exciting deals, including free pancakes, 65-cent deliveries, Kids Eat Free, and much more.

The limited-time deals are available at all participating locations across the United States between August 1 and August 27, 2023 (Image via IHOP)

Following is the list of deals one can claim during IHOP's Birthday celebrations month.

$5 All You Can Eat Pancakes Deal - Visit any participating location until August 27 and order through the chain's app or website to claim the deal. Customers may need to join the chain's reward program to be eligible for the limited-time deal. Kids Eat Free - Exclusively available with the purchase of an adult meal at a participating location between 04:00 pm and 10:00 pm. Some locations may only offer the deal on specific days of the week. 65-cent Deliveries - All qualifying delivery orders placed through the chain's app or website until August 27 can be delivered for as low as 65 cents. It may not be available on orders placed through third-party delivery services. Free Pancake Combo - Customers who join the chain's reward program - International Bank of Pancakes - for the first time can get a free serving of a pancake combo after a qualifying first purchase. You can join the reward program through the chain's app or website.

As mentioned earlier, the aforementioned deals are only available at participating IHOP restaurants across the United States until August 27, 2023. While most of the stores may be participating in celebratory promotions, customers are advised to confirm at the counter before placing their orders.