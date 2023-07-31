Morley’s x Heinz pop-up collaboration: Menu, location, availability, and all you need to know

The popular fried chicken expert Morley’s is coming together with Heinz as they introduce their new month-long pop-up. Scheduled for an official opening on August 7, 2023, the limited-time pop-up celebrates the launch of Morley's x Heinz Fried Chicken Sauce. The event will be held at one of the most popular hotels in the United Kingdom - The Standard.

Offering an elevated fried chicken menu experience based around Morley’s family-owned chicken recipes, the new pop-up will be welcoming customers until September 3. Guests looking forward to enjoying the perfect fried chicken experience can book their tables for the month-long pop-up by visiting the website of The Double Standard - https://www.standardhotels.com/london/happenings/heinz-x-morleys-at-double-standard.

The limited-time pop-up event will be held at The Standard Hotel starting August 7 (Image via Heinz)

Apart from enjoying popular dishes based around fried chicken and some delicious beverages, guests can also get their hands on the limited-edition condiment at the pop-up. The new condiment that brings out the best of both brands will only be available during the month-long period of the event.

The limited-time Morley’s x Heinz pop-up will welcome guests until September 3

Morley’s is celebrating the launch of its own fried chicken sauce with a limited-time fried chicken pop-up at 'The Standard' in King’s Cross, London. Developed in partnership with Heinz, the new condiment pairs perfectly with fried chicken and will exclusively be available during the pop-up that begins on August 7.

Offering an elevated fried chicken-based menu experience to guests, the limited-time pop-up will be serving customers until September 3. The special Morley’s menu will be available on the ground floor of the hotel, popularly known as 'The Double Standard.' The month-long pop-up will also be several number of sound and music events to enhance the dining experience for the guests.

Guests visiting the limited-time pop-up will be able to choose from a wide range of dishes based on Morley’s family-owned chicken recipes, which will be paired with the new condiment. The exclusive menu will also feature some delicious beverages that pair perfectly with your savory meals.

The limited-time pop-up will be held at The Standard Hotel at King's Cross in London (Image via Heinz)

Some of the popular offerings at the month-long pop-up event include:

Fried Chicken recipes like Hot wings, Popcorn chicken, and more Chicken drumstick with caviar Tower of over 20 Chicken Wings Chicken Fillet Burgers, Cheeseburgers, savory Waffles, and more Desserts like the popular ice cream sundaes with a dusting of Heinz Ketchup sherbet or the classic caramelized apple donuts Delicious cocktails like a Vodka-infused grape soda, a boozy Coke float, cinnamon and lime, frozen mango margarita, and more. The Limited-edition Morley’s X Heinz Fried Chicken Sauce

Guests looking forward to the limited-time pop-up event can book their tables on the website of The Standard or visit this link - https://www.standardhotels.com/london/happenings/heinz-x-morleys-at-double-standard. Seats for the month-long pop-up experience are expected to be booked out fast, so fans are advised to be quick on their feet.

It is to be noted that the limited-time event will be an engaging event for fans as the arcade machines at the venue will be loaded with limited-edition merchandise and more.