Krispy Kreme offers free donuts to lottery ticket owners for two days

Everyone is a winner at Krispy Kreme as the chain starts giving away free doughnuts to guests who own lottery tickets. Beginning Tuesday, August 1, all guests visiting a participating location in the United States will receive a free serving of an Original Glazed® Doughnut.

To claim the free doughnuts, guests only need to show a lottery ticket for the 'Tuesday night drawing' at the counter. You can also claim the free doughnut by showing any 'losing lottery ticket.'

Guests visiting a participating location with a lottery ticket can snag a free Original Glazed® Doughnuts (Image via Krispy Kreme)

According to an announcement from the multinational chain,

"Tuesday’s $1 billion lottery drawing reminds us that we definitely hit the lottery when it comes to our fans. There’s probably a billion reasons we love them so much. So, this week we want them all to win some 'dough."

The limited-time promotions come in the wake of the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot lottery drawing which is set to happen on Tuesday. Though not everyone may be able to win at the major lottery drawing, the chain wants to make all its fans feel like winners with the free Original Glazed® Doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme's free Original Glazed® Doughnuts offer is for everyone

While winning a billion dollars in the lottery can be a dream come true, it can't always be possible for everyone. However, Krispy Kreme fans can still get extra lucky this week as the chain starts offering free doughnuts to guests.

Founded in July 1937 by founder Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme is a multinational doughnut and coffeehouse chain. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the doughnut and coffeehouse chain has over 1,400 locations under its name.

Starting August 1, all guests visiting a store with a lottery ticket for Tuesday's drawing or just any losing lottery ticket, in particular, will be eligible for one free doughnut per person. The free doughnuts can be claimed at any participating store across the United States until August 2 or until supplies last.

The free Original Glazed® Doughnuts can be claimed at all participating locations across the United States until August 2, 2023 (Image via Krispy Kreme)

For those interested, the Mega Millions jackpot has accumulated to over $1 billion as no player got all six winning numbers during the July drawing. If a player manages to win the lottery with all six matching numbers during the August 1 draw, then they would be walking home with over $527.9 million, excluding taxes.

Krispy Kreme has its business spread across several global markets, including - the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Egypt, Australia, Turkey, India, New Zealand, Costa Rica, Hong Kong, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Taiwan, South Korea, Ethiopia, and several other countries.

The doughnuts and coffeehouse chain's menu offers a wide range of classic doughnuts and other baked desserts, quick snacks, frozen beverages, hot beverages, iced beverages, coffee, soft drinks, and much more.