Shake Shack Summer Fryday deals: how to avail, price, and all you need to know

Shake Shack is joining the summer celebration this week as the chain welcomes new 'Summer Fryday' deals. The limited-time offers, which will be available at stores across the country starting August 4, include a free serving of classic fries with all orders of a minimum $10 value.

Exclusively available on Fridays, the 'Summer Fryday' deals can be claimed on all qualifying orders made at a participating location across the United States. The free serving of classic fries can be claimed by using the code "FRYDAY" on the check-out page.

SHAKE SHACK @shakeshack In need of a Summer Fryday? We’ve got ‘em, all month long. Spend $10 at Shake Shack and get FREE fries, every Friday thru 9/1. pic.twitter.com/f1FLCW1FHr

The limited-time deal can be claimed at all participating locations nationwide until September 1, 2023. Fans who don't want to miss out on the chance of snagging the freebie are advised to place a qualifying order to snag them on Fridays throughout the month.

Shake Shack fans can enjoy a free serving of classic fries this August as the chain welcomes a new 'Summer Fryday' deal.

The limited-time deal can be used for all qualifying orders placed through the chain's app, website, or kiosk throughout the month. One can claim the deal by simply making a purchase of $10 and applying the code "FRYDAY" on the check-out page. You must add the fries to your cart to get them for free with the code.

Usually starting at over $4, Shake Shack's classic fries are made with golden potatoes that are cut into crinkle-shaped fries and fried in cholesterol-free soy oil. Soft on the inside and golden crispy on the outside, the classic fries feature a light seasoning of salts, offering a classic-original flavor profile.

The Summer Fryday deals are available at participating locations starting August 4 (Image via Shake Shack)

The classic fries go perfectly with ketchup or other dipping sauces and can be enjoyed on their own or with your choice of burgers, sandwiches, or shakes from the chain's exhaustive menu.

Fans across the country can claim the limited-time deal exclusively on Fridays at all participating locations until September 1. Pop-up Shake Shack locations at ballparks, airports, museums, and stadiums are not participating in the Summer Fryday promotions.

Though some fans may have missed the deal on August 4, they can claim it on either of these dates: August 11, August 18, August 25, or September 1, 2023.

Founded in July 2004 by Danny Meyer, Shake Shack is a New York City-based fast-casual restaurant chain. The popular chain that started its business with a hot dog cart at Madison Square Park soon grew in popularity and now has over 262 locations across the United States and over 141 locations internationally.

Often known to offer a menu that can be a bit on the pricier side, the chain serves a wide range of quality fast food options, including several variations of fries, frozen custard, hot dogs, chicken burgers, shakes, beverages, and much more. Some locations also serve alcohol options such as beer and wine.