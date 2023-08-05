National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day deals: Brands, offers, and all you need to know

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is finally here, and it's time to let loose your cookie cravings. Celebrated every year on August 4, the day is dedicated to the love Americans have in their hearts for warm and gooey chocolate chip cookies.

The big day, which has been around since 1997, commemorates the momentous day when one acclaimed baker, Chef Ruth Graves Wakefield, invented the exquisite dessert.

Whether you prefer baking them at home or grabbing them from your favorite bakers across the country, chocolate chip cookies can make almost every day better with their rich chocolatey taste and heart-warming flavor profile. Honoring the eventful day, several bakeries and cookie experts across the country are also offering exciting deals and discounts on a wide range of chocolate chip cookies throughout the day.

The National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day falls this year on Friday, August 4 (Image via Robcocquyt / Getty Images)

Deals fans can enjoy this National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Chocolate Chip Cookie fans don't need to go too far to indulge in the warm and gooey goodness of their favorite cookies, as National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is right here with the perfect excuse for you. On this Friday, August 4, the eventful day is lined with several deals and discounts from popular fast food chains, bakeries, and cookie experts from across the country as they share their love for gooey cookies with their customers.

Whether you prefer dunking them in a glass of milk, as an ice cream cookie sandwich, or just straight out of the oven, there's no denying that the delicious treat can make some of the dullest days a tad bit brighter. From freebies to BOGOs, delicious discounts to great savings, there's so much to do this Friday as America gears up to celebrate its love for Chocolate Chip Cookies.

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is celebrated every year on August 4 (Image via Fca Foto Digital / Getty Images)

Chocolate Chip Cookie fans across the country are welcome to join the sweet celebrations this National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day as they take advantage of one or all of the deals and discounts from the list below:

Potbelly

Potbelly is giving away a free cookie to guests to celebrate the big day. Exclusively available to Porkbelly Perks members, the freebies can be claimed on all purchases of a free entree at any participating location on August 4. Guests can only claim the deal when they place their orders through the chain's app or website.

Tiff’s Treats

Guests visiting Tiff’s Treats locations this Friday are in for a treat as the chain gives away free Chocolate Chip Cookies. The freebies can only be claimed by guests visiting a participating location in person. No purchases are necessary to claim the free cookie. The chain is also offering free dozen cookies to fans through limited-time giveaways on their social channels.

Insomnia Cookie

Insomnia Cookie is celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with free classic cookies for fans. The freebies can be claimed on orders of all in-store or local deliveries of a minimum $5 value. The limited-time deal can be claimed between August 4 and August 6 all across the United States. Customers can also enjoy free deliveries throughout the month on orders of $15 value (minimum) with the code - BACKTOCOOKIES.

EatPastry

Vegan cookie fans don't need to miss out on the fun this National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day as EatPastry is here to the rescue. The popular brand is celebrating the eventful day with a 10% discount on all website orders made on the big day. EatPastry is your go-to brand for vegan cookies and was the first to market a vegan edible cookie dough.

Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl Cookies will be offering double Loyalty Perks (reward points) on all in-store purchases made through the chain's app as it celebrates National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Cookie fans across the country can also enjoy free Milk Chocolate Chip cookies by visiting the Giant Milk Chocolate Chip cookie sculptures stationed at select locations across the country. Check the announcement below to find your nearest location.

While most of these deals and discounts may be available exclusively on August 4, some may extend further than the National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Customers are advised to confirm with their local stores or bakeries about the available deals and offers.