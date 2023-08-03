Is Fritos offering free mullet haircuts this summer? How to avail, month, and other details explored

Popular Frito-Lay chip Fritos and Floyd's 99 Barbershop are joining hands for a limited-time partnership as they offer free mullet haircuts to fans across the country this month. Once popular among Americans, mullet haircuts are back as a mainstream hairstyle, and the snack brand is offering fans a chance to get one for free.

Available throughout August, the free haircuts can be availed of by booking an appointment with Floyd's 99 Barbershop under the "Free Fritos Flow Fridays" promotion. Fans across the United States can get themselves the mullet look that has even prompted several celebrities, including Paul Mescal and Miley Cyrus, to sport it.

With a limited number of free haircuts available for grabs, fans may have to be quick on their feet to snag a free mullet hairstyle from the acclaimed Floyd's 99 Barbershop.

Introducing the limited-time promotions to fans across the country, Frito-Lay made a press release on August 2, with Tina Mahal, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing, quoting:

"People express themselves with their hair, and since we're seeing this tremendous resurgence of the mullet hairstyle, we're excited to help people embrace their individuality by making it easier than ever to rock this epic look while enjoying an iconic snack...."

Briefing fans about the resurgence in the popularity of the mullet hairstyle and the limited-time partnership with Frito-Lay, Patrick Butler, Senior Director of Creative and Technical Education at Floyd's Barbershop added:

"Mullets are back! We've been seeing an uptick in the number of customers requesting them, and we want to embrace that. That's why we're so excited to team up with Fritos to help make it the hairstyle of the summer by providing free mullet cuts at all our locations every Friday in August. Because of how in demand this haircut has been, we anticipate appointments booking quickly, so get yours while you can!"

"Free Fritos Flow Fridays" promotion offers 1,000 free haircuts

The official snack sponsor of the USA Mullet Championships, Fritos "Down for Everything" corn chip, is going all out this August with free mullet haircuts for fans. The popular hairstyle is being offered at the acclaimed Floyd's 99 Barbershop through an exclusive partnership and can be availed of all across the United States.

Grabbing free mullet haircuts with the "Free Fritos Flow Fridays" promotion" is quite simple. Those interested will only have to visit floydsbarbershop.com in August and book a free "Flow Mullet appointment."

However, fans may have to be quick on their feet, as there will only be 1,000 free haircuts up for grabs. Exclusively available on Fridays throughout the month, the limited-time promotions can be taken advantage of at any participating Floyd's 99 Barbershop locations across the United States until slots last.

Fans can snag the limited-time free mullet haircuts every Friday in August (Image via Frito-Lay)

Fans who managed to get the free mullet haircuts in time or those who may already be sporting the mullet look can grab a golden opportunity to win cash prizes of over $10,000 by entering various USA Mullet Championship competitions. The competitions that begin on August 12 and onwards, include

18+ Men's/ or Women's Live Event (at Illinois State Fair) 55+ Men's or Women's Event (Virtual) 18+ Men's Event (Virtual)

Competitors and fans looking forward to trying their luck at the USA Mullet Championship competitions can register at www.mulletchamp.com starting August 2. On the other hand, fans interested in winning a year's supply of free Frito-Lay can join the sweepstakes by sharing their mullet looks on Instagram. All eligible entries must tag @officialfritos in their posts, along with the hashtags #FritosFlow and #Sweepstakes in the captions.