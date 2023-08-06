Jack in the Box $5 Jack Pack meal deal: Options, items, availability, and other details explored

Jack in the Box has a new deal for fans as a new line of $5 Jack Pack meal deals hits stores this week. The new deal offers fans a loaded meal that comes with a choice between Jack's Jr. Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger or a Chicken Burger, a value serving of curly fries, a famous taco, and a value-sized drink of your choice.

Priced at over $5, the limited-time deal can be claimed at all Jack's stores across the United States.

Fans looking forward to enjoying the new deal can claim it when placing an order at the nearest participating restaurant or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and delivery orders.

The $5 Jack Pack meal deal comes in two variants with a choice between a Chicken Burger and a Jr. Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger (Image via Jack in the Box)

The $5 Jack Pack meal previously included a choice between Jack's Good Good Chicken Sandwich and a Jr. Bonus Jack. It now comes with a choice between Chicken Burger and a Jr. Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger.

Fans looking forward to enjoying the new meals are advised to grab them at the earliest as the chain has not hinted how long they will be available on the menu.

All you need to know about Jack in the Box's $5 Jack Pack meal deals

Jack in the Box is spicing things up a bit this month as the chain introduces new revisions to its $5 Jack Pack meal deals. Available in stores starting this week, the new meals now come with two entree variants - a Chicken Burger and a Jr. Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger.

As the name suggests, the deal can be availed at $5. But select locations across the country are known to sell it for as much as $6.

Both variants of the $5 Jack Pack meals come with a value serving of curly fries, a famous taco, and a value-sized drink of your choice.

The drink options include an exhaustive range of popular soft drinks like Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite, and other beverages including Iced Tea, Iced Coffee, Coffee with Cream, and a wide number of creamy signature shakes.

Fans can enjoy Jack's $5 Jack Pack meal deals at the nearest participating Jack in the Box restaurant location or through pick-up or delivery orders placed on the chain's app or website.

The limited-time Jack's $5 Jack Pack meal deals can be enjoyed at all participating locations across the country for a limited time (Image via Jack in the Box)

The chain is also offering a limited-time taco deal that offers two crunchy tacos for as low as 99 cents.

Exclusively available on digital orders, the limited-time deal offers two tacos loaded with delicious toppings of shredded lettuce, melty American cheese, and the chain's signature taco sauce.

Jack in the Box adds New Iced Creamaccino Beverages to its menu

Elle @notexactlylegit 🏽 pic.twitter.com/es4PdHaIyE Jack in the Box tacos make me happy

Jack in the Box has a summer fix for fans this month as the chain introduces a new range of Iced Creamaccino Beverages to its menu. Loaded with the creamy goodness of iced coffee, the new beverages are available in stores across the United States, starting August 3 and onwards.

Starting at over $4.69 for a medium sized-drink and over $5.69 for a large-sized drink, the new Iced Creamaccino beverages can be ordered at the nearest Jack's restaurant or through Jack's app or website for pick-up or deliveries.

The new Iced Creamaccino Beverages can be enjoyed at participating locations starting August 3 (Image via Jack in the Box)

Looking forward to learning more about the new summer beverages? Here's what to expect from the three variants of the Iced Creamaccino Beverages:

Iced Vanilla Creamaccino - It offers a blended beverage made with iced coffee and vanilla, and comes with a topping of whipped cream. Iced Caramel Creamaccino - It is made by blending caramel flavoring and rich iced coffee and is served with a whipped topping. Iced Mocha Creamaccino - It offers Jack's signature coffee blended with chocolate flavoring, and topped with sweet whipped cream.

The new beverages can be found at all participating stores for a limited time.

Fans who don't want to miss out on the chance of trying them out are advised to order them at the earliest.