McDonald’s ‘As Featured In’ meal: Items, availability, and all you need to know

McDonald’s is on a spree of honoring its promotional features in some of the most popular movies, anime, and TV series as the chain introduces the new ‘As Featured In’ meals. Hitting stores across 100 countries starting August 14, the limited-time ‘As Featured In’ meals offer some of the most iconic MCD items featured in several shows, including The Devil is a Part-Timer!, The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fallen Angels, and Friends, among others.

The ‘As Featured In’ meals feature a choice between three entrees - a Quarter Pounder® with Cheese, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®, and a Big Mac® Sandwich. Apart from the limited-time meals, the promotional offer also serves exclusive experiences for fans in the form of never-before-seen content and custom merch.

The limited-time ‘As Featured In’ meals will be hitting global stores starting August 14 (Image via McDonald’s)

The chain unveiled the limited-time experience for fans this week through a press release on August 9, with Morgan Flatley, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald’s, quoting:

"It's not only our real-life fans who have a go-to order... for decades our favorite movie and TV characters have, too. The As Featured In Meal is our biggest Famous Order yet, celebrating the most memorable McDonald's references across the world of entertainment."

McDonald’s new ‘As Featured In’ meals comes with special sides

Pairing world-class entertainment with their delicious food, McDonald’s has been featured in some of the most popular anime, television series, and movies as early as the 1900s.

From Friends to Clueless, The Longest Yard to 30 Rock, From Paris with Love to Chak De! India, and several other shows, the fast food chain has often been on the lips of the main or side characters several times during the shows. Celebrating these references that hold major importance both for fans of the popular shows and McD fans, the chain is introducing limited-time ‘As Featured In’ meals that will be hitting stores across 100 countries this Monday, August 14.

Offering some of the most iconic McDonald’s menu items from these shows, the new ‘As Featured In’ meals come with a choice between three classic entrees - a Quarter Pounder® with Cheese, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®, and a Big Mac® Sandwich. The loaded meals also come with the chain's new Sweet 'N Sour Sauce, a serving of Medium World Famous Fries®, and a choice of a Medium soft drink.

The new ‘As Featured In’ meals come with a choice between three classic entrees, a medium drink, fries, and the new Sweet 'N Sour Sauce (Image via McDonald’s)

The latest feature of McDonald's can be seen in the upcoming Marvel series, Loki Season 2. Celebrating the promotional feature, the fast food chain is planning an immersive experience for fans with a 1982-themed MCD store in Brooklyn, the setting depicted in Season 2 of the Tom Hiddleston starrer Marvel series. Starting August 30, the MCD store at "6620 Bay Parkway, Brooklyn, NY" will be transformed with McD memorabilia inspired by the upcoming Marvel series.