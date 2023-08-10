Jet-Puffed S'mores Shoes: Where to buy, price, availability, and all you need to know

Jet-Puffed and Kizik are coming together to celebrate National S'mores Day as they launch new S'mores Shoes. Hitting stores on August 10, the exclusive S'mores Shoes will be available with white soles and a golden-brown top that will remind individuals of perfectly toasted marshmallows.

Featuring a durable yet comfortable design, the exclusive footwear captures the essence of a campfire treat. The first-ever S'mores Shoe will only be available in a single color and can be purchased exclusively on Kizik's website - kizik.com/jetpuffed.

S'mores footwear will be available online starting August 10 (Image via Jet-Puffed / Kizik)

The two brands announced their collaboration and the launch of the new shoes via a press release on August 8, with Christina Brown, the Associate Brand Manager at Jet-Puffed, quoting:

"We take s'mores season very seriously as we aim to bring light and fluffy enjoyment to family and friends around the campfire. With nearly 40 million bags of our marshmallows sold over the summer season, the S'mores Shoe is a sweet treat for your feet - reminding you that... marshmallows are the perfect ingredient for your summer s'mores."

Jet-Puffed and Kizik's S'mores Shoes to be priced at $199 per pair

The popular hands-free footwear brand, Kizik, is joining hands with Jet-Puffed as they launch new S'mores Shoes. Hitting Kizik's web store starting August 10, the new shoes are being launched in honor of National S'mores Day.

Priced at over $199, the S'mores Shoes will be exclusively available in a single golden-brown color variant and may leave customers craving some toasted Jet-Puffed marshmallows.

Briefing individuals about the launch of the new S'mores Shoes, Blake Brown, Kizik's VP of Brand and Creative, added:

"While comfort and hands-free are the top priorities at Kizik, we're constantly looking for ways to create unique, limited-edition footwear. Working with JET PUFFED has been a tremendous partnership. We share a commitment to enhancing everyday experiences and making life's little moments more enjoyable. We can't wait to see the new S'mores Shoe around the campfire this summer."

Priced at over $199, the new S’mores Shoes will exclusively be sold on Kizik's web store (Image via Jet-Puffed / Kizik)

Featuring a similar design to Kizik's popular Kizik Roamer with foam soles, the S'mores Shoes will be available both in men's and women's sizes. The size choices for women range from 6 to 14.5, while the choices for men range from 4.5 to 13.

It is important to note that Kizik's S'mores Shoes will only be available starting this Thursday for a limited time or until supply lasts. Similar to Kizik's other footwear, the new shoes are expected to be in great demand by fans of both brands.