Domino's Pizza introduces 50% off on menu items this week

Domino's Pizza recently left customers over the moon as the chain announced that it will be offering 50% off on all its menu items this week. Available at all participating franchise-owned and corporate stores across the United States, the limited-time deals can be claimed from August 14 onwards.

Exclusively available for online orders, the half-priced deal can be claimed at the nearest restaurant or on pick-up and delivery orders made through the chain's app or website. The offer was introduced so customers could enjoy the last few days of summer with an exciting deal on delicious pizza.

Domino's 50% off deal can only be claimed via online orders (Image via Debajyoti Chakraborty / NurPhoto / Getty Image)

The chain unveiled the half-priced menu deal through a press release on August 14, with Kate Trumbull, Senior Vice President of the company quoting:

"Since summer is winding down, we wanted to give customers a special deal to enjoy during the last few days of the season, and what better deal than half off pizza? We hope customers make the most of summer's final days by taking advantage of this offer and ordering their favorite pizza online. Nothing makes for a better day than enjoying some delicious pizza with family and friends."

Domino's Pizza's 50% off deal can be claimed until August 20

Domino's menu-priced pizzas are available at half the price this week with the chain's 50% off deal. Available in stores all across the United States between August 14 and August 20, 2023, the limited-time deal can be claimed on all orders made through the chain's website, mobile app, or at the AnyWare ordering platforms on both Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

The half-off pizza deals can be enjoyed both on delivery and carryout orders placed during the promotional period. The 50% off deal is also applicable to the chain's popular 'Pinpoint Delivery orders,' which allow delivery almost anywhere across the United States.

Fans can enjoy the half-priced deal on some of the most popular Domino's pizzas, including - Spinach and Feta, Buffalo Chicken, and Deluxe Pizzas, among others.

The limited-time deal can be claimed between August 14 and August 20 on all online orders (Image via Domino's)

As mentioned earlier, the limited-time deal can be claimed at the nearest participating franchise or corporate location. It is to be noted that the discounts are only applicable to menu-priced pizzas and can only be claimed with online orders. The discounts may not be applicable to combos or other such discounted offerings.