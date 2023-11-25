Little Caesars reintroduces Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza: New changes, price, and more

Little Caesars is reimagining a fan-favorite with the reintroduction of the Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza. Inspired by the Stuffed Crust Pizza, the new Crazy Crust Pizza oozes with the goodness of melted cheeses. The reintroduced pizza also features a crust loaded with cheese, which is brushed with the chain's Signature Crazy Crust spread.

Available in stores starting as early as November 20, the reintroduced pizza can be enjoyed either in Pepperoni or Cheese variants. Priced at over $9.49, the Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizzas can be availed at the nearest participating restaurant or through pick-up or delivery orders placed via the chain's app or website.

The new Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza is now available in stores (Image via Little Caesars)

The crust of Little Caesars' Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza is sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese

Little Caesars seems to be trying out something new this season as the chain recently reintroduced a new Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza. Similar to its counterpart, Stuffed Crust Pizza, the new pizza features a cheese-filled crust along with a new twist, which is the chain's signature Crazy Crust spread. Loaded with garlic and butter, the spread is generously applied on the crust of the new Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza. The crust is then sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese.

Little Caesars' reintroduced Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza is available at stores nationwide and can be enjoyed with Pepperoni or Cheese toppings. Both variants can be availed at the nearest store for over $9.49 for a limited time.

Individuals looking for a more hearty meal can opt for the Stuffed Crazy Crust Combo. Priced at over $12.99, excluding taxes, the combo includes a Stuffed Crazy Crust Pepperoni Pizza, eight Crazy Breadsticks, and savory Crazy Sauce.

The new Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza can be availed for a limited time (Image via L. Caesars)

It is important to note that the Stuffed Crazy Crust Pepperoni Pizza packs over 3,140 calories while the Stuffed Crazy Crust Cheese Pizza has 2,720 calories.

The Pepperoni variant has 148 grams of protein, 264 grams of carbs, 167 grams of fats, 13 grams of fiber, 7920 milligrams of Sodium, and 395 milligrams of Cholesterol. The Cheese variant, on the other hand, comes with 132 grams of protein, 261 grams of carbs, 129 grams of fats, 13 grams of fiber, 6350 milligrams of Sodium, and 300 milligrams of Cholesterol.

Little Caesars' Hot-N-Ready Call of Duty Modern Warfare promotion

Little Caesars and Call of Duty® Modern Warfare came together for an exclusive partnership earlier this month to offer an early holiday surprise to fans across the country. The limited-time promotion that began on November 6, allows fans to snag limited-edition in-game rewards, including a Hot-N-Ready Calling Card, a Weapon's Charm, and a themed Modern Warfare Operator.

Fans looking forward to taking advantage of the promotion can do so by making a minimum purchase of $3 at any participating store across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. All eligible orders will come with a unique code on the receipt, which can be entered on the website, callofduty.littlecaesars.com/home, to claim the in-game rewards.

The rewards are non-transferable (Image via Little Caesars)

It is to be noted that one may need to make at least two qualifying purchases of $3 or more to get all three in-game rewards. The rewards are non-transferable and will be bound to the customer's account.