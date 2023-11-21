Krispy Kreme ‘Elf” movie-inspired Holiday Doughnuts: Release date, varieties, and everything to know

Krispy Kreme is joining hands with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products for an exclusive partnership as the chain introduces new holiday doughnuts. Hitting stores nationwide on November 24, the three new doughnuts celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the iconic holiday film - Elf.

Similar to 'Buddy-the-Elf,' the new doughnuts also feature bold, free-spirited flavors and are guaranteed to leave fans drooling for more. The three new doughnuts available to fans this week include: 'NEW Buddy Snow Globe Doughnut, NEW Buddy Makes Breakfast Doughnut, and NEW Christmas Lights Doughnut.'

Apart from the Elf-inspired doughnuts, Krispy Kreme has also introduced a Christmas special 'Santa Belly Doughnut.' All four new holiday doughnuts will be available at participating stores nationwide and can be enjoyed on their own or in packs of three, or a dozen.

The new Elf-inspired holiday doughnuts hit stores on November 24 (Image via Krispy Kreme)

The chain announced the launch of the Elf-movie-inspired doughnuts through a press release on November 20, with Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, quoting:

“Our new ‘Elf’-inspired doughnuts honor memorable moments from the movie in the most delicious way possible and embody it’s fun and festive spirit.”

Sharing a quick brief about the joy-filled holiday doughnuts collection, Dave Skena added:

“Smiling is Buddy the Elf’s ‘favorite,’ and ours, too. We know our fans are going to smile a lot when they spread holiday cheer to family and friends all season long with our ‘Elf’ Holiday Collection.”

Krispy Kreme's Elf-movie-inspired Holiday Doughnuts hit stores on November 24

First launched in 2003, the Elf movie is a holiday classic that follows the story of Buddy, a human raised by Santa's elves. Played by Will Ferrell, Buddy lives most of his life thinking of himself as an elf but decides to go find his biological father when he comes to know that he is actually a human.

The Christmas-comedy that has been running annually ever since 2003 will be hitting its 20th year this year and Krispy Kreme is all in for celebrating the iconic holiday movie with new Elf-movie-inspired holiday doughnuts. The new holiday doughnuts that are hitting stores nationwide on November 24 are mostly based on an original Glazed and come with decorations and bold flavor profiles inspired by the Elf movie.

The new Elf-movie-inspired doughnuts are based on Original Glazeds (Image via Krispy Kreme)

Available in stores nationwide for a limited time, the new holiday doughnut collection includes:

NEW Buddy Snow Globe Doughnut - It features an Original Glazed Doughnut coated in light-blue sugar cookie icing and comes decorated with powdered sugar, white sprinkles, and an “Elf” piece made of chocolate. NEW Buddy Makes Breakfast Doughnut - An Original Glazed Doughnut decorated with toppings of milk chocolate, cake batter spaghetti buttercreme, sprinkles, candies, and a quick drizzle of maple. NEW Christmas Lights Doughnut - It features an Original Glazed Doughnut with coatings of rich chocolate icing, toppings of green icing, rainbow sprinkles, and an “Elf” piece made of chocolate. Santa Belly Doughnut - It features a doughnut that's decorated like Santa's Belly and comes loaded with Cookies & Kreme™ filling, along with decorations of red icing for Santa's clothes, Santa’s belt, and a belt buckle made of chocolate.

Fans won't only have to be excited about the new holiday doughnut selection because the restaurant has announced that the “Day of the Dozens” will be returning. The annual promotion that allows fans to enjoy a dozen for as low as $1 is scheduled for December 12 this year.

Similar to the previous year, the $1 dozen will be claimable with the purchase of any regular or limited-time dozen at the regular price either in-store or through pick-up or delivery orders placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website.