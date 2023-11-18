Burger King Tests Grill'wich Breakfast Sandwiches: Price, Availability, and All You Need to Know

Burger King is taking its breakfast game to another level as the chain started testing out new Grill'wich breakfast sandwiches this week. Being tested at select locations, the three new sandwiches include - Grill'wich with Ham, Grill'wich with Bacon, and Grill'wich with Sausage. Offering a reimagined take on the Croissan'wich with a grilled flatbread, the new breakfast options feature toppings of eggs and melty American cheese.

Starting November 16, fans can find the three new test offerings exclusively at select locations in Michigan City, Detroit, and McAllen-Brownsville, Texas. It is not clear if the new sandwiches can be availed on their own, but guests can enjoy them under the chain's Mix-n-Match meal option.

When paired with another sandwich or side, any of the three Grill'wich sandwiches can be availed between $4 and $5, excluding taxes. The test item may not be available for pick-up or delivery.

Similar to other breakfast options from Burger King, the new Grill'wich sandwiches will be available on the menu between 06:00 am and 10:30 am ET. Readers must note that select locations may operate with varying hours, hence such locations may serve the new breakfast options between their specific opening times to 11:00 am ET. Fans are best advised to contact the local stores to confirm the operating hours for a stress-free breakfast experience.

All you need to know about Burger King's Grill'wich Breakfast Sandwiches

Burger King seems to be planning to extend its breakfast line as the chain recently started testing new flame-grilled Grill'wich sandwiches. Similar to the chain's Coissan'wich options, the new test items are available in ham, sausage, and bacon options, with scrumptious toppings of fluffy eggs and melty American cheese.

The new breakfast sandwiches that are currently being tested in select locations across the Michigan City, Detroit, and McAllen-Brownsville, Texas area offer a reimagined take on breakfast sandwiches and feature an all-grilled flatbread infused with smoky flavors. As mentioned earlier, the new Grill'wich sandwiches can be availed in pairs of two under the chain's Mix-n-Match meal options.

The new Grill'wich sandwiches will be available at select locations starting November 16 (Image via Burger King)

The three Grill'wich breakfast sandwiches that fans can enjoy starting November 16 include:

Grill'wich with Ham - It features a smokey flame-grilled flatbread sandwiching Black Forest Ham, melty American cheese, and fluffy eggs. Grill'wich with Bacon - It offers a smokey surprise in a grilled flatbread that comes loaded with crispy bacon, fluffy eggs, and American cheese slices. Grill'wich with Sausage - Similar to its counterparts, it offers a juicy and filling breakfast option with a twist of sizzling sausages.

Fans in the participating regions can find them at the nearest stores for a limited time. However, those living far away from these regions may have to wait a little longer to try them out.

It is to be noted that Burger King will be using the customer response about the new Grill'wiches to see if the new breakfast option can be officially added to the chain's menu as a permanent option.