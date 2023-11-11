Reese's Caramel Big Cup: Availability, Price, and All You Need to Know

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are getting a delicious upgrade as the brand introduces all-new Caramel Big Cups. As the name suggests, the new confectionery delivers the iconic deliciousness of Peanut Butter Cups in the Big Cup format with an added twist of caramel ingredients.

Available in standard and king-size packages, the Caramel Big Cups are hitting stores nationwide starting November 17, 2023, at a pricing of over $2. The new confectionery is joining the brand's other Big Cup options like Big Cup with Pretzels, and Big Cup with Potato Chips, among others. Once launched, fans will be able to get the Caramel Big Cups from the nearest retailers like Sam's Club, and others.

The new Caramel Big Cups hit stores nationwide on November 17 (Image via Reese's)

The Hershey-owned brand introduced the new Caramel Big Cups through a press release on November 9, 2023. Emily Stover, Reese's Senior Associate Brand Manager, was quoted saying that after peanut butter, caramel "is the most requested combination with chocolate. Stover added that although Reese's Peanut Butter Cups were "already perfect," fans were getting what they had asked for.

Confident that the new confectionery is what fans want, Stover added:

"As the experts in chocolate and peanut butter deliciousness, we know what our fans want, and we're delivering on that with the Reese’s Caramel Big Cup."

The new Caramel Big Cups are expected to be priced at over $2 each (Image via Reese's)

It is to be noted that the exact pricing and list of retailers where the Caramel Butter Cups will be sold is yet to be revealed. While they are not available for purchase as of now, listings for the 16-count boxes have been spotted on the Sam's Club website for over $16.98. The new confectionery is highly likely to be available at all major retailers and even online.

Founded in February 1894 by Milton S. Hershey, the Hershey Company is one of the most popular American multinational companies. One of the largest chocolate manufacturers in the world, the Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Employing over 16,000 full-time workers, the global chocolate manufacturer sells its chocolates and chocolate products in over 60 countries. Some of the most popular chocolate brands from the Hershey Company's roster include - Reese’s, Hershey's Kisses, Hershey's Drops, Krackel, Heath Bar, and Dagoba Organic Chocolate, among others.