Why is Nestlé axing Caramac bar? Fans devastated as company announces discontinuation

Nestlé fans were hit with shocking news this Tuesday (November 7) as the company announced that it will be discontinuing the popular Caramac bars.

The news of the discontinuation comes as the company has been facing a continuous decline in the demand and sales for the caramel-flavored bar over the last few years.

Packed in bold red and yellow wrappers, the 'blonde' bars were popular among people of all ages. The inspiration behind the creation of multiple blonde chocolate bars from competitors like Cadbury, Caramac will no longer be available for purchase anywhere after the current stocks at retailers in and around the United Kingdom are depleted.

Caramac bars have officially been discontinued and the production of the popular chocolate bars has been ceased (Image via Nestlé)

Sharing the sad news about the discontinuation of the Caramac bars, a spokesperson for Nestlé commented:

“We are very sorry to disappoint fans of Caramac. There has been a steady decline in its sales over the past few years and unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue it.”

Commenting on how the move will help the company focus on other fan-favorites, the spokesperson added:

“We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but this change will enable us to focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight consumers’ tastebuds.”

Nestlé discontinues Caramac Bars over declining sales

Delighting fans for over 64 years, Nestlé's Caramac bars are officially bidding the final goodbye as the company confirmed the rumors of the discontinuation this Tuesday. First launched in the United Kingdom back in 1959, the Caramel-flavored bars were discontinued because of declining sales over the past few years, including the after-effects of the pandemic.

The popular Caramac bars were greatly preferred by vegetarians as they were free of eggs and gelatine. Although the Caramac bars did not contain any cocoa and were not categorized as chocolates, they were still popular among fans for their rich caramel flavors and unique texture.

However, the last few years didn't seem to be very good for the nostalgic caramel bars as fans found them comparatively unsatisfactory. As per fans, recently the Caramac bars either lacked the previous flavors or were just too sweet for their liking.

Whether you are one of the fans who liked them better before or found them equally good recently, following the discontinuation all loyal fans may now have to look for alternatives.

Caramac bars were discontinued over a depleting number of sales (Image via Nestlé)

The discontinuation of the popular Caramel-flavored bars has left fans in shock as they continue to share the sad news with their peers and fellows on social media:

As mentioned earlier, production for the Caramac Bars has already been ceased, hence no new stocks will be sent to retailers any longer. Fans who feel like trying out the now-discontinued caramel bars for one last time should visit the nearest retailers in and around the U.K. to grab one or more of these delicious bars before they are completely gone.