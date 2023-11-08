Heinz Pickle Ketchup: Where to Buy, Price, and Everything to Know

Heinz has some savory plans for fans this year as the brand unveils a new Pickle Ketchup. Aimed at bringing together the sweet flavors of ketchup and the tangy twist of crisp pickles, the new condiment delivers a unique flavor experience guaranteed to pique the interest of ketchup and pickle lovers alike.

Priced at over $3.99, the Pickle-flavored ketchup is set to debut globally in the first few months of 2024. While a confirmed date of availability is not available as of now, fans will be able to grab the new condiment from all major retailers where ketchup and other popular sauces are sold in their specific regions. The Pickle-flavored condiment has already started rolling out to major retailers in the United Kingdom.

The new Pickle-ketchup brings together the tanginess of pickles and the sweetness of tomato ketchup (Image via The Kraft Heinz Company)

The famous condiment brand announced the launch of the new Pickle Ketchup through a press release on November 6, with Katie Peterson, Director of Heinz Innovation, quoting:

“Increased desire for tasty, yet unexpected condiments has served as our innovation north star for the last several years.”

Briefing on how the love for the brand among Americans led to the creation of the new condiment, Peterson added:

“The current pickle craze in America mirrors the irrational love H. fans have for the brand, so it only made sense for our newest ketchup to blend these two beloved tastes together.”

All you need to know about Heinz's Pickle Ketchup

From hamburgers to sandwiches, sliders to cheeseburgers, the combination of pickles and ketchup has long been enhancing the flavor profile of some of the most popular fast food globally. Taking inspiration from this unique fusion of flavors, Heinz is introducing an all-new Pickle Ketchup guaranteed to make heads turn globally.

While fans in the United States will have to wait until 2024 to get their hands on the new Pickle-flavored ketchup, those in the United Kingdom may spot them at major retailers as early as this week. The new condiment will also begin rolling out at several other global markets either by the end of 2023 or by early 2024.

The Pickle Ketchup will hit stores globally by early 2024 (Image via Business Wire)

Available in 20-oz flip-top bottles, the recently introduced pickle-flavored ketchup can be purchased for over $3.99 and can go perfectly with almost all popular fast foods. Whether you are having a hearty burger, some juicy slider, or a piping hot serving of crispy fries, the Pickle Ketchup is the ideal condiment you need to take the whole meal experience up a notch.

The latest addition, Pickle Ketchup, will join Heinz's extensive range of condiments which includes some popular options, like Spicy Brown Mustard, Yellow Mustard, 57 Sauce, Buffaranch, Chili Sauce, and Dill Relish, among others.