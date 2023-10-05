"Bring back the green and purple ketchup": Aldi Heinz black garlic Mayo ingredients explored as internet weighs in ahead of Halloween

Heinz is selling its Halloween-themed mayo in UK Aldi stores. Spooktober is underway and brands and companies are putting out a plethora of Halloween-themed products. Heinz is the latest to enter the frenzy as the number one ranked ketchup brand in the United States has reportedly once again stocked store shelves with their "scarily good" black garlic mayo.

This spooky limited edition sauce comes in three different collectible bottles with unique Halloween-themed graphics. Many social media users claimed to have picked up the same from Aldi stores, although no official announcements were made by Heinz.

Netizens discussed the quality of the product in great detail. For some users, the mayo triggered fond memories of the old purple and green EZ Squirt ketchup.

Netizens discussed the Heinz black garlic sauce (Image via Reddit/r/aldi)

The Aldi subreddit ponders on the ingredients of black garlic mayo

A post on the r/aldi subreddit by Redditor u/jadenkayk kicked up an interesting conversation about the Heinz black garlic mayo. The user asked the subreddit, whether anyone had tried the product yet.

Redditors made some humorous speculations and observations about the product like if it would turn the consumer's feces black, and why a garlic product had a vampire on its label.

The mayo being vegan did help a lot of users to decide to give it a shot as many really wanted to get their hands on the product. Other users pondered on the ingredients of the sauce, mostly the 1.8% black garlic. Other users fondly remembered the green and purple Heinz EZ Squirt ketchup from the 90s.

Heinz black garlic mayo is completely vegan

Originally launched in last year's Halloween season, the Heinz black garlic mayo comes in three different pitch-black bottles with either a pumpkin, a vampire, or a skeleton on its front. Its content is exactly what it claims to be, pure-black mayo that looks exactly like thick black paint.

Vegan consumers speculating on whether the sauce was fit for consumption, can breathe a sigh of relief as this spooky delicacy is indeed vegan mayo. According to the product information, the sauce is a mix of Heinz's classic vegan mayo flavor along with the "slightly sweet and tangy flavor of black garlic".

The entire list of the product ingredients consists of 68% Sunflower Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, 1.8% Black Garlic, Sugar, Salt, Colour-Vegetable Carbon, Natural Flavouring, Maize Starch, and Modified Maize Starch. It also claims to have no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives

Heinz's Brand Manager, Katharina Kern said in a statement last year:

"We’re feeling extra spooky here at Heinz with the launch of our devilishly delicious [Scarily] Good Black Garlic Mayo and we can’t wait for our Heinz fans to experience a spooktacular new creation this Halloween."

She added:

"Our fang-tastic new Black Garlic Mayo is so good, even vampires can’t resist it!"

According to users on social media, the product, which was initially launched as an Asda exclusive, was now available on the shelves of their direct competitor, Aldi. TikTok user, @jackeatseverything put out a video encouraging customers to buy the product from their nearest Aldi.

He showcased the sauce lined up on store shelves. It should be noted that the user was showing the sauce in a UK Aldi.

Tiktok users discovered the products on UK store shelves (Image via TikTok/@daniellehorn05, @jackeatseverything)

Another British TikTok user, @daniellehorn05, also claimed that the Heinz black garlic mayo was available in Aldi. She put out a video of her taste-testing the sauce along with fries and said that it tasted just like normal garlic mayo and that it was quite good. The product is available to purchase on the Asda website for a price of £2.50 for a 220 ml squeeze bottle.