“Every company wants a piece of Taylor now”: Fans react as Heinz launches new Taylor Swift-inspired condiment amid Travis Kelce romance rumors

Taylor Swift is back in the news after rumors of her romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce led to the creation of a new Heinz condiment. Called “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch,” the condiment was a quick creation from the brand. It came soon after the Grammy-awarded singer was seen enjoying some chicken tenders while attending Kelce's NFL game earlier this week.

According to a fan @tswifterastour who shared the details on X, Taylor was enjoying her chicken tenders with some ketchup and white condiment that was seemingly ranch. While Heinz did not reveal a launch date for the new condiment, the brand hinted that it will be a limited-time offering and may be 'coming soon.' As the name suggests, the new “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” offers a similar flavor profile to the Heinz Kranch, a quick fusion made by mixing ketchup and ranch.

Expand Tweet

Making the best out of the opportunity, Heinz managed to grab the attention of several Swifties across the country, but not everyone seemed happy about it. Sharing how all popular brands were trying to make a profit off of Taylor, a user (@burner_literal) commented on Pop Crave's Twitter post calling it cringe. The user also went on to say that every company wanted a "piece of Taylor now," which was a sentiment echoed by many other fans.

Comment by the user @burner_literal on Twitter (Image via Twitter)

It is worth noting that the rumors of Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce are mere rumors at this point and haven't been confirmed by either of the two stars.

Heinz unveils new “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” condiment in honor of rumors of Taylor Swift's Travis Kelce

Expand Tweet

Rumors of Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce have been giving Swifties butterflies in their stomach after she attended the latest Kansas City Chiefs match on Sunday. Although the rumors have not been confirmed, fans did have several pictures that they used as hints to claim that Swift was dating Kelce.

The pictures they used had Taylor getting photos taken with people who were allegedly Kelce's family members. The Grammy award-winning singer was also seen sitting in the suite with Kelce's mother.

Apart from the dating rumors, the Love Story singer was seen enjoying some chicken tenders while watching the match. This ended up starting a fateful chain of events that led to the creation of a new Heinz “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” condiment.

While details about the new condiment are yet to be revealed, Heinz hinted that it will only be available through a limited-time giveaway held on their Instagram page. It is not clear if the condiment will be offered for free or if it will be available for purchase. However, Heinz has confirmed that they will only be producing a limited number of 100 condiment bottles.

Heinz may produce only 100 bottles of the “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” inspired by Taylor Swift (Image via Heinz)

There's no denying that Heinz launching a whole new condiment for Taylor Swift right away is a massive feat. However, some fans just couldn't wrap their head around how most of the brands were using their favorite singer to rake up free marketing and profit.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, the news of Heinz's Taylor Swift-inspired condiment did get some Swifties happy and they continued sharing their excitement about the same.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is not confirmed whether the giveaway for the condiment will be limited to fans in the US or if it will be open to fans across the globe. Taylor Swift fans who still want to try out something similar to the “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch,” are advised to check out Heinz Kranch which is available at major retailers across the globe.