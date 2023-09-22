McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets deal: How to avail, price, ingredients, and other details explored

McDonald’s is welcoming the Spicy Chicken McNugget® back to its menu and fans have all the reasons to celebrate. Made with all-white meat chicken, the Spicy Chicken McNuggets feature a tempura breading and pack some extra heat from a spicy blend of chili and cayenne peppers.

Adding some extra spice to the return of the fan-favorite nuggets, McDonald's is offering the fan-favorite as a super saver '$6 20-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets®' deal. Exclusively available at select stores across the United States, the limited-time deal can be enjoyed starting September 21.

The Spicy Chicken McNuggets return to the McD menu as a super saver deal (Image via McDonald’s)

The limited-time deal can be claimed when placing an order at a participating restaurant or through the offer section on the chain's app or website.

Good for both in-store and McDelivery orders, the '$6 20-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets®' deal cannot be combined with other offers.

McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets deal only available at select stores

First introduced to the McDonald’s menu back in 2020, the Spicy Chicken McNuggets have gained a serious fanbase in the United States. Packing extra heat from a blend of cayenne and chili peppers, the spicy nuggets can make even the most gloomy days fun.

Similar to the classic Chicken McNuggets, the Spicy Chicken McNuggets are made with all-white meat chicken and come with a tempura breading.

Usually available in 6-piece ($6.09), 10-piece ($7.99), and 20-piece ($12.09) serving sizes, the returning favorite can now be enjoyed as a super saver deal.

Exclusively available at select stores, the '$6 20-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets®' deal offers a flat discount of over $50% and can be claimed nationwide starting September 21.

To claim the deal, fans simply have to place an order at any participating store or through the offer section on the chain's app or website.

The limited-time Spicy Chicken McNuggets deal can be claimed when placing an order through the chain's app or website (Image via McDonald’s)

Those looking for something extra can also check out the new '10-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets Meal.' Available along with the $6 deal, the new meal features 10 pieces of regular Spicy Chicken McNuggets, a medium drink, two dips or sauces, and a serving of medium french fries.

Priced at over $13.09, the meal can only be enjoyed during select hours and may not be available to order after midnight.

Readers must note that both the $6 deal and the Spicy Chicken McNuggets meal are only available at select participating McDonald’s stores.

While a list of the stores where the deals are applicable is not available, fans can always inquire about the same at the counter to ensure a hassle-free snacking experience.