Crumbl Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cookies: Price, availability, ingredients, and other details explored

Crumbl Cookies is joining hands with Kellogg's as the brand introduced a new Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cookie this week. Taking inspiration from the beloved Pop-Tarts flavor, the new cookie comes with a brown sugar base, a flavorful cinnamon-infused glaze, and toppings of Pop-Tarts pieces.

Priced at over $4.98, the new cookie is available in almost all 900 stores in the United States starting September 18. Exclusively available on the menu until September 23, the limited-time offering can be found at one's nearest store or when ordering through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

The new Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cookie can be availed for over $4.98 (Image via Crumbl Cookies)

The new Pop-Tarts-inspired cookie may not be the only new flavor coming to the brand's menu this month. Earlier this month, the popular cookie brand announced that it will be launching new cookies every Monday, with Amy Eldredge, VP of Menu, stating:

“I like to think of us as trendsetters. We put a spin on classic desserts by adding the Crumbl Touch.”

Crumbl's Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cookies will only be available till September 23

Crumbl is honoring the love customers have developed for Pop-Tarts as the brand introduced new Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cookies this week. Made with a delicious brown sugar base, cinnamon-infused glaze, and toppings of Pop-Tarts pieces, the new cookie is available in stores nationwide from September 18 onwards.

Introduced as part of a new promotion where the cookie brand will be introducing new cookie flavors every Monday, the Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cookies can be found at all 900 stores across the United States until Saturday, i.e., September 23. Fans looking forward to enjoying the new cookie can get it as a Single Box that comes with one large Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cookie, or go with a 4-pack, 6-pack, or Party Box.

The limited-time Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cookies can be found all across the United States starting September 18 (Image via Crumbl Cookies)

Customers can place orders for the new cookies at the nearest store or through the chain's app or website. The limited-time offering can be enjoyed in the following packs:

Single Box comes with a single large cookie for $4.98 4-Pack Box offers four large cookies at $16.28 6-Pack Box includes six large cookies for $24.98 Party Box comes with 12 large cookies for over $42.48

When going with the multi-pack boxes, fans can either choose only the Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cookies or pair it with other cookie options, including Cookies & Cream Milkshake ft. Oreo, New York Cheesecake, Monster ft. M&M's Candies, Guava Cake, and Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk.

Fans can also visit Crumbl's Instagram page and participate in a limited-time giveaway, which will allow four lucky participants to win a 4-Pack Box of the new cookies. To participate, fans only need to tag three friends in the comments on the brand's latest post mentioned above.

Open to all United States residents, the giveaway ends at 10 am MT on September 18. Customers can also try their luck at other giveaways that the brand conducts every week.