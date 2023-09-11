"Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte?": Ice Spice Dunkin Donuts collaboration sends fans into a frenzy 

Dunkin Donuts has something special in store for Ice Spice fans and recently teased an exciting collaboration. While not much has been revealed about the upcoming project, rumors circulating on the internet suggest that Dunkin may be introducing a limited-time drink - The Ice Spice Munchkins Drink - honoring the popular rapper and songwriter. Additionally, rumors also hinted at a limited-time Munchkins Donut.

As per Dunkin's post, the new drink will be hitting stores across the United States starting this Wednesday, September 13. Though details about the pricing and flavor profile of the new drink and donut are yet to be confirmed, popular bloggers on Instagram like @Markie_devo have revealed that the drink may be a frozen coffee-based beverage blended with Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats.

Dunkin lovers and fans of the popular rapper are over the moon about the upcoming collaboration. Individuals have been flooding social media as they try and guess the final name for the new drink and express their excitement about the new project.

A fan took to the comments section of @PopBase's tweet and tried to guess the name of the new drink.

"I can't wait" - Netizens express excitement about possible Ice Spice and Dunkin Donuts collab

Dunkin Donuts is set to reportedly join hands with the much-loved rapper and songwriter, Ice Spice. The brand shared hints about the new collaboration as they uploaded a post of a donut wearing a 'Princess' necklace and wrote:

"Putting the ice in pumpkin spice"

The new Ice Spice Munchkins drink and donut are scheduled to hit stores across the United States this Wednesday, September 13.

Loaded with the goodness of warm and toasty Pumpkin Spice, the new beverage is said to be made by blending Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats with the chain's delicious frozen coffee. The Dunkin Donuts drink is expected to be sold as The Ice Spice Munchkins Drink and fans can't wait to get their hands on it.

Both Dunkin Donuts and Ice Spice fans seem excited about the upcoming collaboration and they took to Twitter to express their joy about the same.

However, some were either not very sure about the Dunkin Donuts x Ice Spice collab or were just not very impressed by it.

While the recent posts on Dunkin's social media pages hint at the much-awaited collaboration, it is important to note that both Dunkin and Ice Spice have yet to make an official announcement about the same.

If launched, the new drink and donuts can be enjoyed at all participating stores for a limited time until October 31, 2023.