“Missed opportunity to call them ‘Drunkin’”: Dunkin’ Spiked coffee and tea line-up spark hilarious reactions online

If you prefer your coffee and tea a little boozy, Dunkin’ could be your next destination as the chain unveils a new Dunkin’ Spiked lineup. The result of the long-running partnership between Dunkin’ and Boston-based Harpoon Brewery, the new beverage lineup offers a wide range of alcohol-infused coffee and tea options.

Approved by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) in May 2023, Dunkin’s Spiked beverages are yet to be launched. However, the under-construction website for the label hints at four variants each for the spiked coffee and tea drinks. While spiked coffee drinks are reported to contain over 6% alcohol by volume (ABV), the spiked tea options come with a 5% ABV.

Dunkin’ boozy Dunkin' Spiked beverages contain up to 6% ABV (Image via Dunkin’)

Widely known by its fans for its decadent doughnuts and delicious coffee options, Dunkin’ seems to have tickled the funny bones of fans this time with its Dunkin’ Spiked label.

Considering the similarity and rhymings in the name, fans seem to be having a good laugh on the internet as they share memes about the chain's boozy drinks. Cracking a similar joke, a user (@SteevoMoore) tweeted:

Dunkin's boozy label Dunkin’ Spiked is yet to be launched

Dunkin seems to have started a meme fest on the internet as it unveiled its new range of boozy coffee and tea beverages under the Dunkin’ Spiked label. The 'yet-to-be-launched' lineup offers alcohol-infused variations of your favorite Dunkin' beverages in bold cans.

Reported to be available with over 6% ABV, the spiked coffee options offer - Caramel Iced Coffee, Vanilla Iced Coffee, Original Iced Coffee, and Mocha Iced Coffee.

Containing over 5% ABV, the tea options, on the other hand, include - Half & Half Iced Tea, Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher, Slightly Sweet Iced Tea, and Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher. Expected to be distributed in 12-ounce and 19.2-ounce cans, the new spiked beverages could be hitting stores in the coming months and should be available in single-flavor and variety packs.

Dunkin’ Spiked coffee and tea beverages are expected to be available in single-flavor and variety packs after launch (Image via Dunkin’)

Tickling the funny bones of fans with the witty name for its new label Dunkin’ has started a meme fest on the internet. Roping in free publicity for the upcoming beverages, Dunkin’ seems to be enjoying the memes and jokes being shared on the internet about Dunkin’ Spiked.

As always, not everyone was impressed or confident enough about a caffeinated alcoholic drink. Alcohol and caffeine don't always go very well together; mixing the two can often cause caffeine to take over the depressant effects of alcohol causing a person to feel overly alert.

Though it may not feel as bad in the beginning, it could have some serious consequences once the caffeine wears out. All things considered, it may not be a wise idea to have too many of them on a single go.

More details about pricing and availability of Dunkin’ boozy Dunkin’ Spiked coffee and tea beverages are yet to be revealed. Fans can expect all relevant details to be revealed in the coming months or after the chain announces an official launch date for the alcohol-infused tea and coffee beverages.