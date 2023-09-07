Starbucks BOGO fall drinks offer 2023: How to avail, qualifying items, and all you need to know

It's raining freebies at Starbucks as the chain introduces a new BOGO fall drinks promotion. Running throughout September, the limited-time promotions will allow customers purchasing any fall drink on Thursdays to get a buy-one-get-one deal. Individuals can choose from a wide range of drinks including Caramel Apple Spice, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, and more.

Starting September 7, customers can enjoy the promotional deal at all participating stores across the United States. To claim the deals, one only has to place an order for any two drinks through the chain's app or website after 12 pm every Thursday.

The September BOGO fall drinks can be enjoyed starting this Thursday (Image via Starbucks)

While individuals will still have to pay for one of the drinks, the price for the other drink will be discounted automatically on the checkout page.

Starbucks' BOGO offer applies to fall drinks including Apple Crisp Oat Milk Macchiato, Chai Tea Latte, and more

Applicable at stores across the United States starting September 7, the limited-time promotion allows customers to enjoy two handcrafted fall drinks at the price of one. The offer applies to over seven fall drinks and beverages and can be enjoyed throughout September.

The buy-one-get-one deal is applicable for one free drink every Thursday in September. In simple terms, individuals can enjoy the deal on September 7, 14, 21, and 28.

The limited-time promotion will be available throughout September (Image via Starbucks)

Here's the full list of hand-crafted fall drinks that can be availed with the new BOGO deal:

Caramel Apple Spice

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Apple Crisp Oat Milk Shaken Espresso

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Apple Crisp Oat Milk Macchiato

Chai Tea Latte

Exclusively available to the chain's reward program members, the limited-time promotions are only available on Thursdays after 12 pm. Those who are yet to join the chain's reward program can do so by signing up on starbucks.com or through the chain's phone app.

The reward program not only allows individuals to enjoy similar limited-time deals and promotions but also rewards them with stars. These stars can be used on the chain's app or website to buy drinks and merchandise, avail of deals, discounts, and more.

It is important to note that the limited-time deal may not be available to all reward program members. Individuals are advised to check the app to see if the BOGO deal is available to them.