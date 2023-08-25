Manuela Guillen Starbucks Collab: Products, where to buy, and all you need to know

Starbucks is collaborating with the Philadelphia-based artist Manuela Guillen this fall as the chain introduces new limited-edition merchandise. Going by the handle @lazybeamarte on Instagram, Manuela is a freelance digital illustrator, muralist, and painter who is known for her expressive arts and creatives that are aimed at bringing communities together.

Teased on TikTok and other similar video-sharing platforms by popular users including @cafewithvanessa, Manuela's Starbucks collection includes a fresh line-up of limited-edition tumblers, mugs, and cups. Adorned in bold colors and featuring the unique designs and prints of the Philadelphia-based artist, the exclusive collection is said to be available in the chain's stores, superstores, and select retailers across the United States.

Manuela's collection features her unique art style (Image via @cafewithvanessa on TikTok / @lazybeamarte on Instagram)

Though the pricing for the limited-edition collections is not available, fans can expect them to close somewhere around the chain's other artist collection merchandise.

Items from the Manuela Guillen Starbucks Collab can be purchased from physical stores only

Starbucks is back to adding an aesthetic touch to its merchandise as the brand joined hands with the Philadelphia-based artist Manuela Guillen. Known for her expressive art and visuals, the Miami-born artist has collaborated with the coffeehouse chain to create limited-edition tumblers, mugs, and cups featuring her own bold designs and abstract prints.

The new collection, which may seem like the perfect tribute to Hispanic heritage, is currently available at participating stores, select retailers, and superstores across the United States. Though not much detail about the collection is available, several TikTok creators, including @cafewithvanessa, have reported that it features some unique tumblers. This includes Manuela’s Heart, Manuela’s Dream, and Beunas Vibras.

The Beunas Vibras tumblers are also reported to be available in two varieties - Vida (Life) and Beunas Vibras (Good Vibes Only) - along with an exclusive Beunas Vibars cup, among many others.

Starbucks' Manuela Guillen collection is available at the chain's franchise stores and retailers across the U.S. (Image via @cafewithvanessa on TikTok / @lazybeamarte on Instagram)

Pricing and a full list of the cups, tumblers, and mugs available under Manuela's collection have not been revealed by Starbucks. The limited-time collection is also not available for purchase online, which is why customers hoping to buy the new collection are best advised to check with the nearest store.

Fans can also check Manuela Guillen's Etsy store if they are looking for something other than cups or tumblers. Manuela's Etsy store - https://www.lazybeamarte.com - features several exclusive collections ranging from vinyl stickers to bandanas, note cards to swimwear, magnets, art prints, and much more.