When do Pumpkin Spice 2023 offerings start at Starbucks? Expected dates, current items, and all you need to know

Starbucks hopped on the fall flavor train last week as the coffeehouse and roastery reserves chain unveiled its Pumpkin Spice offerings for the season. While the store-made drinks and hand-crafted beverages may take a little longer to arrive, the chain's ready-to-drink (RTE), creamers, concentrates, and self-brew options for the fall are available in stores starting August 10.

Reportedly free from artificial flavors, the new offerings include,

"Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee in K-Cup® pods and Roast & Ground, Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate, Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer, Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer, Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink, Fall Blend Coffee, and Salted Caramel Mocha Coffee."

The chain's ready-to-drink, self-brew, and other similar fall offerings are available in grocery stores starting August 10 and onwards (Image via Starbucks)

Widely sold at major grocers and retailers across the country, the Pumpkin Spice-based offerings can also be found on the chain's website. Starting at $4.19 (SRP), the limited edition coffee options and creamers can be found all across the United States for a limited time, or until stocks last.

Looking forward to trying Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice offerings? Here's what to expect from them

The fall offerings can be availed at grocers and online for a limited time or until stocks last (Image via Starbucks)

Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee Roast

It offers a light-roasted coffee, featuring subtle notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin. The Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee can be availed either as ground coffee ($11.99) or in K-Cup Pods (starting at $11.99).

A perfect homemade rendition of the chain's Pumpkin Spice Latte, it can be found at major grocers and online.

Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee (Image via Starbucks)

Salted Caramel Mocha Coffee Roast

It can be availed either in K-Cup Pods (starting at $15.49) or as ground coffee ($11.99) from major grocers and retailers. The Salted Caramel Mocha Coffee Roast offers a sweet-n-salty delicious coffee for all moods of the day. This limited edition coffee roast is only available for a limited time.

Salted Caramel Mocha Coffee Roast (Image via Starbucks)

Fall Blend Coffee Roast

The Fall Blend Coffee Roast offers the warm flavors of fall in a delicious coffee beverage. Made with the finest beans from Africa, Latin America, and Sumatra, it offers the perfect cup of spicy and flavorful coffee for the season.

Available both in ground coffee ($11.99) and K-Cup Pods ($11.99 and onwards) options, it can be availed from grocers across the country.

Fall Blend Coffee Roast (Image via Starbucks)

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate

Make your Pumpkin Spice Cold Brews right at your home with the ready-to-use concentrate. You can use it to make a perfect cup of cold brew by mixing it in chilled water. It can be availed in 32 oz bottles for $11.99 each.

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate (Image via Starbucks)

Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer

Priced at $6.19 for a 28 oz bottle, the Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer is ideal to add the Pumpkin Spice flavors to your coffee and other beverages. It can be availed both in dairy and non-dairy options. Similar to the other fall offering, these creamers are also flavored with natural ingredients.

Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer (Image via Starbucks)

Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte

Enjoy the flavors of fall and Pumpkin Spice with the chilled Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte. It features the perfect blend of the chain's rich espresso, milk, and the seasonal Pumpkin Spice mix. It can be availed in 40 oz bottles for $6.49.

Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte (Image via Starbucks)

Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink

Tackle your fall cravings with this delicious mix of pumpkin spice flavors, arabica coffee, and milk. The limited edition drink offers cozy and warm fall flavors in every sip. It can be purchased as a 13.7 oz bottle for $4.19.

Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink (Image via Starbucks)

For those interested, the chain's fall menu is rumored to be hitting stores across the United States starting August 24. Expected to be available until November 1, 2023, the limited-time fall menu is rumored to feature the seasonal-favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte, and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew along with other new and classic fall drinks, desserts, and more.