Krispy Kreme updated coffee beverages: Line-up, deals, and other details revealed

Krispy Kreme is taking the coffee experience up a notch with the introduction of a new line of updated coffee beverages. Offering over two dozen updated coffee and espresso-based beverages, the relaunch or overhaul is aimed at elevating the chain's coffee experience to make it as good as its beloved doughnuts.

Available in stores nationwide starting September 14 and onwards, the new coffee offerings include - Original Glazed Ice Coffee, Caramel Latte, Frozen Caramel Mocha Latte, and Classic Brewed Coffee. Making things a bit sweeter, the chain is also offering a free doughnut with the purchase of the new beverages between September 14 and September 17. The freebie can be claimed through the code 'SWEETDUO.'

The new Coffee beverage hit stores starting on September 14 (Image via Krispy Kreme)

The donut and coffeehouse chain announced its Coffee beverage relaunch through a press release on September 14, with Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer, quoting:

“Krispy Kreme fans expect an awesome doughnut experience that exceeds their expectations. It’s time we delivered coffee worthy of pairing with our iconic doughnuts.”

Offering a quick brief on the newly relaunched coffee beverage line-up, the Global Chief Brand Officer added that they are excited for their customers to try the new coffees. He noted that one of the reasons behind this was the "richer roasts, better beans, and the exceptional taste" they had.

All you need to know about Krispy Kreme's updated coffee beverages:

Krispy Kreme's coffee beverages are getting a serious update this week as the chain tries to make them as good as their beloved donuts. From choosing better beans and richer roasts to introducing improved equipment and training for the staff, the chain is going all out to deliver the best coffee experience to fans.

Featuring over two dozen coffee-beverage variations, the new line-up can be enjoyed at all participating stores starting September 14, 2023. Fans looking forward to making their drinks a bit more personal can now also enjoy a wide range of new and old customization options. Additionally, the chain is also welcoming vegan options as it introduced Oat Milk as a customization option to its menu this week.

Krispy Kreme's new coffee beverages feature a richer flavor profile (Image via PR Newswire)

Here's the list of the new coffee-based offerings fans can enjoy starting this Thursday:

Original glazed Iced Coffee - It offers the flavors of the beloved original glazed doughnut in every sip. Frozen Caramel Mocha Latte - This is a rich espresso blended with ice and caramel mocha, and served with toppings of whipped cream and drizzles of chocolate and caramel. Caramel Latte - It is a delicious blend of latte and Ghirardelli caramel sauce, served with whipped cream toppings and a quick drizzle of caramel. Classic Brewed Coffee - This gives fans the classic and old-school way to enjoy their morning or evening brew.

As mentioned earlier, the donut and coffeehouse chain is also offering a free donut on the purchase of all new espresso and coffee beverages between September 14 and September 17, 2023. The freebie can be claimed by using the code 'SWEETDUO' on the checkout page.

It is to be noted that the limited-time deal can only be claimed when placing an order at the drive-thru, or in-store through the Krispy Kreme app or website.