Trader Joe’s 2023 fall products: List of items and all you need to know

Trader Joe’s is adding some extra flavor to fall as the chain recently unveiled fresh products for the season. Apart from popular seasonal favorites, the grocery store chain has also introduced some new products loaded with the warmth and comfort of fall.

Available in stores all across the United States starting this week, the fall offerings are mostly based around Pumpkin and Pumpkin Spice, along with some other exciting seasonal flavors like maple, caramel apple, and much more.

Fans looking forward to grabbing the new fall offerings can get them from the nearest location or place an order online.

Trader Joe's fall offerings can be found at stores starting this week (Image via Trader Joe’s)

The fall offerings can be found at all participating stores across the U.S. for a limited time. Fans who would not like to miss out on specific products should try getting them at the earliest or check other locations that may still have them in stock.

All you need to know about Trader Joe’s 2023 fall products

Trader Joe’s fall offerings this season are loaded with the goodness of pumpkin and other seasonal flavors. Available in stores nationwide for a limited time, the seasonal offerings can be a perfect fit for all events, including occasional snacking, house parties, family hangouts, and much more.

Here's a quick list of the fall offerings available:

Pumpkins

Pumpkins in various sizes and varieties (Image via Trader Joe’s)

Whether it's for cooking or carving, fans can get all their Pumpkin needs sorted at the nearest Trader Joe's this season. Available in several varieties and sizes, the fresh pumpkins can be found across participating locations until winter comes knocking. Fans can choose from a wide range of options, including - Lil’ Tiger Stripes ($1.49), Orange Pumpkins ($3.99), and Fall Fantasy Pumpkins ($7.99).

Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese (Image via Trader Joe’s)

Those looking for something a bit different this fall should grab the Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese from their nearest Trader Joe's. Priced at over $3.79, it offers a butternut-based mac that features a flavorful three-cheese blend sauce. Available in 12-ounce packs, the comforting treat can only be found in stores for a limited time.

Apple Cinnamon Buns

Apple Cinnamon Buns (Image via Trader Joe’s)

Add some sweetness to the fall with T.J.'s popular Apple Cinnamon Buns. Priced at over $4.49, the fan-favorite can only be availed in a two-bun 8.46-ounce pack. These sweet buns, paired with a cup of tea or coffee, promise to be a favorite.

Salted Maple Ice Cream

Salted Maple Ice Cream (Image via Trader Joe’s)

For those who have been craving sweet-n-salty at the same time, Trader Joe's famed Salted Maple Ice Cream is a must-buy. Priced at over $3.79, the fan-favorite ice cream features the rich sweetness of maple syrup, which is complemented by a quick hint of saltines from sea salt. The limited-edition ice cream isn't always available for purchase so fans may have to be quick if they want to get their hands on a tub.

Ground Turkey

Ground Turkey (Image via Trader Joe’s)

T.J.'s Ground Turkey products, available in 16-ounce packs for over $4.49, features over 93% lean meat and about 7% fat. Perfect for casseroles, pasta, meatballs, burgers, and much more, the ground turkey can be infused with spices or condiments for an enhanced flavor profile.

Others

The list of fall offerings at Trader Joe's this year is almost endless. Apart from the products already mentioned above, here are some other popular fall offerings currently available at T.J.'s locations across the U.S.

Apple Cider Donuts - $4.49 Pumpkin Sticky Toffee Cakes - $3.99 Honeycrisp Apple Granola - $3.99 Organic Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup - $3.49 Spiced Cider - $3.99 Pumpkin-flavored Joe Joe's cookies - $2.99 Fresh Mozzarella Pearls - $4.49 Sheep’s Milk Ricotta with Herbs de Provence Cheese - $11.99 Creamy Toscano Cheese Dusted with Cinnamon - $10.99 Italian Tomato & Burrata Ravioloni - $3.99 Pumpkin Cranberry Crisps - $3.99 Spatchcocked Sweet & Savory Chicken - $5.59 Pumpkin Spice Batons - $2.29 Maple Spiced Nut Mix - $5.99 Maple Oat Beverage - $2.99 Mini Maple Flavored Marshmallows - $2.99 Wild Mushroom & Black Truffle Flatbread - $5.49 Lobster Bisque - $4.99 Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas - $4.29 Cut Butternut Squash - $3.99

While most of the aforementioned products can already be found at the nearest Trader Joe's store, some may be hitting stores in the coming days. Fans looking forward to grabbing specific fall offerings should try to get them at the earliest as most of them will only be sold for a limited time or until stocks last.