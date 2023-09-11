Red Lobster's 'Shrimp Your Way' deal: Options, flavors, prices, and other details revealed

Fall seems to be loaded with shrimp this year, as Red Lobster introduced its new 'Shrimp Your Way' deal. Offering a wide variety of shrimp-based dishes to choose from, the limited-time deal can be enjoyed all across the United States and Canada starting September 8 and onwards.

Available in over seven unique options, the delicious shrimp dishes include New Crispy Dragon Shrimp, Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, Grilled Shrimp Skewer, Cheddar Bay Shrimp, Walt's Favorite Shrimp, and Garlic Shrimp Scampi.

The limited-time 'Shrimp Your Way' promotions are applicable both in Canada and the U.S. (Image via Red Lobster)

Starting at $16, the limited-time deal can be enjoyed at the nearest participating restaurant or when ordering online for pick-up or deliveries. Fans can also enjoy an almost endless serving of all seven shrimp dishes and flavors for as low as $20 per head.

All you need to know about Red Lobster's 'Shrimp You Way' deal

Red Lobster is welcoming fans for a season of delightful meals as the chain introduces its new 'Shrimp Your Way' deal. Aimed at offering a wide variety of shrimp-based dishes at special discounts, the limited-time promotions can be taken advantage of starting September 8 and onwards.

As mentioned earlier, the seven unique flavor and preparation options available under the 'Shrimp Your Way' deal include New Crispy Dragon Shrimp, Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, Grilled Shrimp Skewer, Cheddar Bay Shrimp, Walt's Favorite Shrimp, and Garlic Shrimp Scampi.

Whether you plan to treat yourself to some flavorful shrimp meals or want to throw out a quick dinner or lunch with your friends and family, the limited-time promotions guarantee a unique meal experience crafted especially for you.

The limited-time deals can be enjoyed starting September 8 (Image via Red Lobster)

Can't help waiting anymore? Check out the list of promotions available with the 'Shrimp Your Way' deal:

Pick two preparations or flavors for $16. Dine-in only Ultimate Endless Shrimp for $20. Allows you to enjoy all seven unique flavors in one go, or one after another Three preparation or flavor choice options for $18. Online-only delivery or take-out bundle of four offerings for $22. It comes with four shrimp flavors of your choice, two drinks and sides each, and six servings of the popular Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

While most of the deals are available both online and in-store, some of them may be exclusively available online. The "$22 Choose Four Bundle" is one such deal that can only be availed of when placing pickup or delivery orders through the Red Lobster app or website. It is to be noted that the chain has not informed fans how long the promotion will be running; hence, fans may want to take advantage of it at the earliest.