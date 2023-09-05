Pringles ‘Everything Bagel’ crisps: Where to buy, flavor, and other details explored

Pringles took the love for bagels to another level this week as the brand introduced all-new ‘Everything Bagel’ crisps. Taking inspiration from the growing popularity of bagels, the new potato crisps deliver the classic Everything Bagel seasoning flavors in the form of crunchy and savory potato crisps that can be enjoyed without getting your hands messy.

Offering a delicious fusion of flavors like cream cheese, poppy seeds, toasted onions, sesame, and toasted garlic, the new crisps are guaranteed to be loved by both Pringle and bagel fans alike. Scheduled to start making their way to major retailers across the United States starting September 1 and onwards, the limited edition potato crisps will only be available in stores for a limited time or until supplies last.

The limited edition ‘Everything Bagel’ crisps hit stores this month (Image via Kellogg Company)

The brand announced the launch of the new ‘Everything Bagel’ potato crisps through a press release on August 29, with Mauricio Jenkins, United States Marketing Lead, quoting:

"From P. Philly Cheesesteak to P. Enchilada Adobada — fans have long enjoyed our endlessly creative flavor innovations. New Pringles Everything Bagel perfectly captures the nation's favorite bagel flavor for a seamless snacking experience, no cream cheese schmear or deli trip necessary."

Pringles ‘Everything Bagel’ crisps will only be available for a limited time

Available at all major retailers across the country, the limited-edition Pringles ‘Everything Bagel’ potato crisps offer a fusion of classic flavors from the popular bagel seasoning, including cream cheese, poppy seeds, toasted onions, sesame, and toasted garlic. While they may not be the perfect replacement for a filling bagel, the new potato crisps are in no way lacking as a quick snack on a busy day.

Pringles ‘Everything Bagel’ crisps take inspiration from the popular ‘Everything Bagel’ seasoning (Image via Kellogg Company)

The Kellogg Company-owned brand has not revealed any details about the pricing of the limited-edition potato crisps. While the list of retailers that will be selling the new crisps is not available, fans can visit Pringles' official website to find the nearest stores that might be selling the new potato crisps. Fans may have to be quick on their feet as the new crisps will only be sold for a limited time or until supplies last.

For those wondering, the Everything Bagel seasoning started as a trend on TikTok and has been growing in popularity over the last few months. The seasoning is made up of some of the most common ingredients—dried garlic, poppy seeds, dried onion, toasted sesame seeds, and salt—that are almost always readily available in pantries across the country.

The popular seasoning can be used with several snacks and foods, ranging from bagels, toast, sandwiches, noodles, and much more. Several TikTok users have even paired the flavorful seasoning with meat, avocado toast, eggs, and much more.