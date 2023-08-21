Domino’s introduces Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread nationwide

Domino’s menu is getting extra cheesy this week as the chain introduces an all-new Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread. Joining the chain's popular Stuffed Cheesy Bread line-up starting August 21, the new offering will be available at all corporate and franchise stores across the United States.

Showing some extra love to the chain's No. 1 topping, Pepperoni, the new Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread offers a drool-worthy treat that can go perfectly well with your favorite pizzas or can be relished on its own.

Fans across the country can enjoy the new stuffed cheesy bread at the nearest participating store or through pick-up or delivery orders placed through the chain's app or website.

The new Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread hits stores starting August 21 (Image via Domino’s)

The chain announced the launch of the new Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread through a press release on August 21, with Kate Trumbull, Senior Vice President – Chief Brand Officer, Domino's, quoting:

"Pepperoni makes everything better. Adding our No. 1 pizza topping to our Stuffed Cheesy Bread was a no-brainer. We honestly can't believe we didn't launch it sooner! Whether you enjoy it as a standalone meal or pair it with your favorite pizza, Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread makes for a crave-worthy, delicious treat."

All you need to know about the new Domino’s Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread

Bringing together the goodness of Pepperoni Pizza and Chessy Stuffed Bread, the new Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread comes as an eight-piece order of cheese and pepperoni-stuffed breadsticks.

The oven-baked treat is loaded with the goodness of 100% original Cheddar and Mozzarella cheese and features a quick touch of Parmesan and garlic flavors in every bite.

The new Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread comes loaded with cheese and pepperoni (Imagee via Domino’s)

Priced at over $8.99, the new offering can either be enjoyed on its own or with your favorite pizzas, sides, chicken, and much more.

Fans looking forward to having it with other popular Domino's offerings can order it under the limited-time Mix & Match Deal that allows you to get any two or more entree or side options for $6.99 each.

First introduced to Domino’s menu in 2011, the Stuffed Cheesy Bread line-up features oven-baked breadsticks which are stuffed with cheese and other stuffings.

Served as an eight-piece order, the offering comes in several stuffing options including - Original, Bacon & Jalapeno, Spinach & Feta.