Jack in the Box free Crunchy Tacos: How to avail, deal, and all you need to know

Jack in the Box recently introduced Taco Tuesday and unveiled a free taco deal. Starting August 22, customers all across the United States can enjoy a serving of two free Crunchy Tacos every Tuesday. The deal does not have an end date and individuals can claim the offer at least once every Tuesday at any participating location.

Exclusively available to the chain's Jack Pack rewards members, the free Crunchy Tacos can be availed on all qualifying orders placed through the restaurant's mobile app or website. It is to be noted that customers may have to add the Crunchy Tacos to their cart for the discount to be applied.

Jack in the Box to offer free Crunchy Tacos to Jack Pack members every Tuesday (Image via Jack in the Box)

The free Crunchy Tacos promotions at Jack in the Box will begin on August 22

Expand Tweet

Jack in the Box's Taco Tuesday will begin on August 22, and it will enable individuals to claim a serving of two free Crunchy Tacos on all qualifying orders placed through the chain's app or website.

Exclusively available to the chain's Jack Pack reward members, the freebies can be enjoyed at all participating locations across the United States. Those who are yet to join the chain's reward program can do so by signing up on the company's app or website for free. The reward program not only allows individuals to earn reward points on all purchases made through the chain's app or website but also enables them to enjoy several limited-time deals and discounts.

Jack's free crunchy tacos are available at all participating locations every Tuesday starting August 22 (Image via SOPA Images / Getty Images)

The hearty Crunchy Tacos comprise a crunchy taco shell that comes loaded with the goodness of the chain's savory taco sauce, shredded lettuce, and American cheese.

What does Jack in the Box's free Crunchy Tacos promotion have to do with Taco Bell?

Expand Tweet

The liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark has brought several Taco-serving fast food chains, including Taco Bell and Jack in the Box together, as they go all out to celebrate the same. For the unversed, the Taco Tuesday trademark that had been owned by Taco John for over three decades in 49 states was made available for free use last month. The move came as a result of Taco Bell's campaign to liberate the Taco Tuesday trademark.

Celebrating the major success of the campaign and the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark, Taco Bell decided to offer free tacos to customers starting August 15. The limited-time promotions enable fans to snag a free serving of the chain's popular seasoned Beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos every Tuesday until September 5. Jack in the Box also decided to join the celebratory spree with its own Crunchy Taco promotions.

Taco Bell offers a free seasoned Beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco every Tuesday until September 5 (Image via Alex Tai / SOPA Images / Getty Images)

Available during working hours and until supply lasts, the freebies can be claimed without making any purchase. Taking the celebrations a bit further, the chain is also offering over $5 million worth of free tacos via DoorDash on September 12, 2023.