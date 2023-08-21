Weber Sazerac-inspired seasonings line-up: Varieties, availability, and other details explored

B&G Foods is bringing some extra flavor to the platter this season as the brand unveils its new Weber® Seasoning Blends. Inspired by the iconic flavor profile of the three popular Sazerac Company spirits, the new seasonings come in three unique blends, including -Fireball™ Whiskey Flavored Seasoning, Buffalo Trace™ Whiskey Flavored Seasoning, and Southern Comfort™ Whiskey Flavored Seasoning.

Infused with the iconic flavors of the three acclaimed spirits, the non-alcoholic seasoning blends can be the perfect fix for elevating your culinary experience and adding that extra 'oh-so-yum' touch to your dishes.

Available in 6.5-oz (184-gram) packs, the three new seasonings can be found exclusively at Krogers stores in the coming days. The Buffalo Trace seasoning will also be available at Sam's Club in 9-oz club-size starting September.

B&G Foods' Weber® Sazerac Whiskey Flavored Seasonings hit stores in the coming days (Image via PR Newswire)

B&G Foods announced the launch of the three new seasonings through a press release on August 17, with Virginia Jordan, Senior Marketing Director, Spices & Flavor Solutions, quoting:

"We are constantly looking for new ways to elevate consumers' culinary experiences with completely unique, yet familiar, seasoning flavor offerings."

Offering a quick brief about the brand's legacy and the new seasoning blends, Jordan added:

"Weber®, our licensed brand behind a wide range of grilling seasoning blends, rubs, marinades, sprays, and sauces, has been an innovator within grilling spices for years thanks to expertly crafted flavors that are designed to perform exceptionally on the grill, delivering delicious meat, veggies and sides. The flavor profile of each of these spirits-inspired seasonings is outstanding, and we're excited for consumers to begin experimenting with them."

All you need to know about B&G Foods' Weber® Sazerac Whiskey Flavored Seasonings

Your meat, pasta salad, vegetable, and other favorite dishes can now have the flavor profile of the most popular Sazerac Company Whiskies with B&G Foods' new Whiskey Flavored Seasoning Blends.

Inspired by Sazerac's acclaimed Southern Comfort™, Fireball™ Cinnamon, and Buffalo Trace™ Bourbon Whiskies, the three new seasoning blends offer the same iconic spirit flavors without the alcohol.

Hitting stores in the coming days, the non-alcoholic seasoning blends will be exclusively sold at Kroger Stores in 6.5-oz (184-gram) packs. However, a 9-oz club-size pack of the Buffalo Trace seasoning will also be available at Sam's Club starting in September.

Made with the best quality ingredients, the new seasoning blends can be used to cook a wide range of sides, meats, drinks, and even desserts.

The new Weber® Sazerac Whiskey Flavored Seasoning Blends can be used in several sides, meats, and drinks (Image via PR Newswire)

Excited to know more about the Whiskey Flavored Seasoning Blends? Here's what to expect from them:

Fireball™ Whiskey Flavored Weber Seasoning - It brings the heat of Fireball and the spicy flavors of cinnamon to all your pasta salads, chicken wings, desserts, and many other classic dishes. Buffalo Trace™ Whiskey Flavored W. Seasoning - It brings the rich caramel notes and the smoothness of Buffalo Trace to add a savory yet smooth flavor to your meats, desserts, and sides. Southern Comfort™ Whiskey Flavored W. Seasoning - It offers the laid-back and balanced signature flavors of the Southern Comfort vibe to all dishes of your choice. A perfect pair for your chicken and potatoes, it leaves you craving more of the iconic warm spice and stone fruit flavors.

Readers looking forward to cooking some delicious meat, vegetable, and other similar dishes from the Whiskey Flavored Seasonings can visit Weber's website - https://weberseasonings.com/recipes/ - for quick and easy recipes.

For those wondering, the pricing for the new seasonings is yet to be revealed, but you can expect them to be priced somewhere around the other popular seasonings and rubs from B&G Foods.