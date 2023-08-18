Hefty Zoo Pal Plates: Where to buy, price, varieties, and all you need to know

Hefty is back with a nostalgic package as the brand announced the return of Hefty Zoo Pals™ plates this week. Once popular among children, the colorful and bold plates are known for their fun design that features some of the most loved animal "Pals," including Domino the Dalmatian, Curly the Pig, and others.

Returning on massive demand after over a decade, the nostalgic plates will be exclusively sold by major retailers across the United States. Starting August 17, the returning fully printed Zoo Pal Plates can be availed in 20-count packs for over $6.99 at Walmart, Amazon.com, and other major retailers.

The Zoo Pal plates are returning to the United States on massive demand (Image via Hefty)

The brand announced the return of the fully printed Zoo Pals plates with Jen Ganahl, Senior Brand Manager, Reynolds Consumer Products, who said:

"Over the last nine years, we have received many calls, social media, and even petition requests from fans to bring back Zoo Pals™ and the wait is finally over."

Briefing fans about the return of the Hefty Zoo Pals™ plates, Ganahl added:

"With this re-launch, our original fans will be able to relive their fondest childhood memories as adults and we're excited to bring the joy of mealtime with Zoo Pals™ plates to the next generation."

The Hefty Zoo Pal Plates will be available at all major retailers nationwide

Following over a decade of wait, numerous requests, and petitions from young and old fans, the Hefty brand is finally bringing back the Hefty Zoo Pal Plates. The fully printed plates feature over ten original animal "Pals," including Curly the Pig, Baloo the Whale, Domino the Dalmatian, Theo the Bear, Shelly the Turtle, Kosmo the Cow, Fritz the Frog, Speckles the LadyBug, Puddles the Duck, and Tina the Tiger.

One of the most popular items at kids' parties in the 2000s, the returning printed plates are shaped like animal faces. While the ears or feet on the plates can be used for sauces, dippings, or veggies, the larger compartment can be used for putting your main items, food, or snacks. A perfect fix for picky eaters, these fun plates are known to keep kids interested in the served food and snacks.

The Hefty® Zoo Pal plates feature three compartments, two for dips and sauces, and one for your main items (Image via Hefty)

Priced at over $6.99, the returning Hefty Zoo Pal Plates can be found at major retailers across the country. Sold in packs of 20 for now, the returning Zoo Pal plates can be found online on Amazon and Walmart.com. Interested customers can also find them in-store at the nearest Walmart or Target locations.

Whether it's for one's kids or the child inside them, the returning Hefty Zoo Pal Plates are guaranteed to leave anyone on a nostalgic ride back the memory lane.