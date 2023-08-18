Harris Teeter deals from August 16 to 22: List of items, price, and all you need to know

The North Carolina-based supermarket chain, Harris Teeter, is back with a week of savings. People across the nation can now enjoy savings on several groceries, non-grocery items, fresh produce, and frozen items, exciting offers that have already started on August 16. Applicable at all participating locations across the United States, the limited-time deals extend until August 22.

Adding a cherry on top, the supermarket chain is also offering a new membership plan this time around. Equipped with several benefits, the membership program is available in the form of 30-day trials exclusively for first-time annual members.

Customers who wish to extend the trial into a subscription may choose from two annual options priced at $59 and $99. Though the benefits may depend on the type of plan, members can enjoy extra savings on HT-branded products, free deliveries (next and same day), double points on fuel purchases, and much more.

Harris Teeter's weeklong deals start on August 16 (Image via John Greim / Getty Images)

Owned by The Kroger Company since 2014, the supermarket chain serves customers throughout the year with over 258 stores spread across the regions of Washington, D.C., Florida, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Delaware, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Known for its excellent customer service, Harris Teeter sells a wide range of products, including pharmacy, snacks, bakery, flowers, dairy, meat, fresh produce, deli, seafood, frozen foods, and much more.

All you need to know about Harris Teeter's weeklong deals

Harris Teeter locations are welcoming customers to enjoy a week of savings starting August 16. From fresh produce to groceries, frozen goodies to non-grocery, the supermarket chain is going all out this week with deals that start as low as $1 and onwards.

Whether you are looking forward to stocking up on essentials for the fall or just want to grab some quick groceries for the month, all your shopping needs can be answered at the nearest Harris Teeter location until August 22. While some of the deals and offers are limited to online purchases, there are many interesting deals you can enjoy in-store.

Harris Teeter's weeklong deals are available until August 22 on online purchases and in-store (Image via Red Lemon / Shutterstock)

Here's a list of some of the most popular deals and discounts you can enjoy at a Harris Teeter location this week:

Fresh Produce and Meats

All you need to sort out your cooking needs for the week ahead.

Farmers Market Fresh Broccoli Crowns (1 lb) - $1.49

Farmers Market Sweet Corn (4) - $1.00 ($0.25 each)

Farmers Market Mango Chunks (16 oz) - $6.99

Large Mangos - $1 each

Seedless Watermelon - $2.99

Limes - $0.50 each

Farmers Market Hot House Grown Bunch Tomatoes - $1.49 per lb

Vidalia Onions - $1.49 per lb

Farmers Market Orange, Yellow, or Red Bell Peppers - $1.67 each

Farmers Market Whole or Sliced White Mushrooms (8 oz) - $1.67

Farmers Market Hot House Cucumbers - $1.67

Farmers Market Cosmic Crisp, Fuji, Ambrosia, or Pink Lady Apples - $1.99 per lb

Farmers Market Double Bunch Cilantro - $2.00

Farmers Market Shredded Lettuce (8 oz bag) - $2.00

Farmers Market Bartlett Pears - $2.49 per lb

Farmers Market Hatch Green Chile Peppers - $2.49 per lb

Hot House Beefsteak Tomatoes - $1.99 per lb

Oscar Mayer Bacon (12-16 oz) - 2 for $10

Porterhouse and T-Bone Steak (1 lb) - $9.49 per lb

21/30 Ct EZ Peel White Shrimp (2 lb - Buy 1 Get 2 Free) - $39.98

Porterhouse or T-Bone Steak (1 lb) - $8.99 per lb

Porterhouse or T-Bone Steak (1 lb) - $9.49 per lb

HT 80% Lean Ground Chuck (1 lb) - $3.99 per lb

Harris Teeter Value Pack 80% Lean Ground Chuck (1 lb) $3.49 per lb

Porterhouse or T-Bone Steak (1 lb Angus) - $9.99 per lb

Boneless Pork Chops (1 lb Thin Cut - Buy 1 Get 1) - $8.11

Boneless Pork Chops (1 lb Small Pack - Buy 1 Get 1) - $7.49

Boneless Pork Chops (1 lb Thick Cut - Buy 1 Get 1) - $7.49

Value Pack Boneless Pork Country Style Ribs (1 lb - Buy 1 Get 1) - $10.98

Value Pack Thin Cut Boneless Pork Chops (1 lb - Buy 1 Get 1) - $12.92

Hatch Chile Crab Cakes Tray Pack (1 ct) - $5.98

Shrimp & Hatch Chile Empanadas (2 ct) - $5.99

Harris Teeter Chicken Wings - $2.99 per lb

Hatch Chile Seasoned Chicken Wings - $2.99 per lb

Smithfield St. Louis Style Pork Spareribs - $2.99 per lb

Hatch Chile Pub Burger - $3.99 per lb

Tilapia Fillets, wild-caught - $6.99 per lb

Wild Caught Haddock Fillets - $9.99 per lb

Argentine Shrimp, Peeled & Deveined - $10.99 per lb

Wild Caught Jumbo Snow Crab Clusters - $10.99 per lb

Harris Teeter Sausage (18 oz) - $3.50

Jimmy Dean Sausage (16 oz roll) - $4

Deli, Bakery, and Floral

This list offers everything from baked goodies to fresh flowers for adding that comfy feel to your days.

Stonefire Naan Bread - $3

Sabra Hummus, family size (17 oz) - $5.49

Fresh Foods Market Double-Dipped Fried or Baked Chicken (8 pieces) - $5.99 each

Toscana Mozzarella Log (8-16 oz) - BOGO

Harris Teeter 5 Stems Sunflower Bunches - $6.99

Frozen

This list offers ready-to-cook food and other snacks you can put in your refrigerator.

Birds Eye Vegetables (BOGO) - $1.70 each

Private Selection Ice Cream (16 oz, BOGO) - $1.99 each

Harris Teeter Waffles (10 counts) - $2

Jimmy Dean Breakfast Bowls (4-7 oz) - $2.99

Healthy Choice Café Steamers or Marie Callender's Bowls (9.5-12 oz) - $3

HT Frozen Fruit (16 oz) - $3.33

HT Thin Crust Pizza (20.5 oz) - $3.49

Stouffer's Large Size Entrees (15.5-20 oz) - $3.50

Blue Bunny Soft Ice Cream (46 oz, BOGO) - $3.75 each

Totino's Pizza Rolls (50 counts) - $4.50

FarmRich Appetizers (16-26 oz) - $4.99

Enlightened Novelties or Pints (15-16 oz) - BOGO

Red's Breakfast Sandwiches (4 pack) - BOGO

Tillamook Ice Cream (48 oz) - BOGO

Yummy Chicken Nuggets or Tenders (20.8-22 oz) - BOGO

Non-Food

This list mostly includes non-grocery essentials that you may need around the house.

Harris Teeter Facial Tissues (66-100 count) - $1.25

HT Disinfecting Wipes (25 counts) - $1.67

HT Resealable Snack or Sandwich Bags (100 count) - $2.50

Angel Soft Bath Tissue (8 Mega Roll) - $6.99

Scotch Kids Blunt Scissors - $1.49

Top Flight Spiral Notebooks (70 sheets) - $1.49

Top Flight Filler Notebook Paper (150 sheets) - $1.79

Customers can take advantage of most of the aforementioned deals when shopping online at the Harris Teeter website. While some of these deals may be exclusive to select customers, there might be other deals on the website that are exclusive to you. Readers are advised to sign up on the HT website (https://www.harristeeter.com) to check out the deals available to them.