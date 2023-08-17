Princess Peach Oreo Cookies: How to avail, registration form, and all you need to know

Oreo and Nintendo are coming together for another round of adventure as they unveil the new Princess Peach Cookies. Though the Princess might have been missing from the Super Mario Cookies unveiled this summer, she is now returning royally with her exclusive cookies.

However, the limited edition cookies won't be up for sale in stores and can only be availed by participating in sweepstakes starting August 16. The limited-time giveaway will allow over 5,000 lucky Mario Fans to snag a free box of the limited-edition Princess Peach x OREOiD cookies.

The limited-edition Princess Peach Cookies will only be available to the 5,000 lucky participants (Image via Nintendo)

The sweepstakes is open to all Mario fans aged 18 years or older. Citizens of Puerto Rico, The District of Columbia, and the 50 United States can participate in the sweepstakes by visiting the website - https://ppsweeps.oreo.com - and filling in the registration form. It is to be noted that entries are only allowed until 11:59 pm on August 23, 2023.

All you need to know about Princess Peach Oreo Cookies

Princess Peach seems to be on an adventure this month as she makes her appearance on the new Princess Peach x OREOiD cookies. Exclusively available through sweepstakes starting August 16, the limited-edition cookie box comes with four white-fudge-dipped cookies that are decorated with sprinkles and feature images of the Princess and her castle.

A brainchild of Oreo and Nintendo, the Princess Peach Cookies will be available to 5,000 lucky Mario fans participating in sweepstakes on the website - https://ppsweeps.oreo.com. Fans can enter the sweepstakes starting August 16 to snag a box of the limited edition Princess Peach cookies for free. The sweepstakes is open to all United States, Puerto Rico, and The Republic of Columbia residents aged 18 years or older.

The sweepstakes is open between August 16 and August 23, 2023 (Image via Nintendo)

To participate in the sweepstakes, fans simply need to visit the sweepstakes website and submit the registration form after filling in all relevant details. Entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm on August 23, 2023.

The winning entries for the sweepstakes will be decided by drawing random entries on August 24, 2023, and all winners will be notified about the same with an email.

Fans who miss out on the chance of securing the Princess Peach Cookies can still get their hands on the limited-edition Super Mario O. Chocolate Sandwich Cookies. Priced at over $4.58, the 12.2 oz sandwich cookie packs come with a random assortment of Super Mario-themed cookie designs.

Fans can grab the limited-time offering from retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com and challenge themselves to collect all 16 designs, including characters like Mario, Luigi, and Bowser, among others.