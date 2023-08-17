EGGO Brunch in a Jar Sippin Cream: Where to buy, taste, and other details explored

Kellogg's-owned waffles brand, EGGO is joining hands with Sugarlands Distilling Co. as the brand launches the new Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream liqueur. Bringing together the goodness of creative cocktails and delicious food, the new boozy innovation is coming just in time for National Waffle Day (August 24.)

Scheduled for a nationwide launch on August 15, the new liqueur will be available across the United States for a limited time.

Aimed at offering the feels of a complete brunch in every sip, the new Brunch in a Jar features the combined flavors of savory bacon, toasted EGGO waffles, subtle notes of creamy butter, and a quick touch of rich maple syrup.

Containing over 20% of alcohol by volume (ABV), the new liqueur is exclusively available to people aged 21 years or older. Fans can get the new liqueur from major retailers across the United States and even online in select states.

The new Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream liqueur is available at major retailers starting August 15 and onwards (Image via Kellog's)

The two brands announced the launch of the new Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream liqueur through a joint press release on August 15, with Greg Eidam, Master Distiller at Sugarlands Distilling Co., quoting:

"EGGO Brunch in a Jar is the perfect way to elevate weekend brunch with a fun cocktail or to enjoy classic brunch flavors during your well-deserved 'me time' in the evening."

Welcoming adult fans to rewind and relax with the new liqueur, Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods, added:

"Between the juggle of constantly changing schedules, household errands, family outings or busy workdays, it can often feel impossible for parents to find moments they can savor for themselves. EGGO Brunch in a Jar makes it easy for parents to kick back when they're not caring for their little ones. So, whether parents want to punch up a weekend brunch or savor some of those classic brunch flavors during their downtime, this feel-good... liqueur is the perfect treat."

All you need to know about the EGGO Brunch in a Jar Sippin Cream liqueur

Brunch becomes boozy this season as EGGO introduces its new Brunch in a Jar Sippin Cream liqueur. Made in collaboration with the spirit specialists - Sugarlands Distilling Co. - the new liqueur contains over 20% ABV and is meant for people aged 21 years or older.

Priced at over $24.99 excluding taxes, the boozy Brunch in a Jar Sippin Cream can be availed from major retailers across the United States. The new beverage will also be available for purchase online in select states where allowed by law.

Taking inspiration from classic breakfast favorites, the Brunch in a Jar Sippin Cream liqueur offers a flavor profile that reminds you of toasted EGGO waffles, smoky bacon, creamy butter, and a subtle hint of rich maple syrup.

Whether you have it on its own, or use it to create one of the delicious recipes from the Sugarlands website (https://www.sugarlands.com/brunchinajar/), the new liqueur is guaranteed to leave you craving for more.

The EGGO Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream liqueur can only be purchased by individuals aged 21 years or older (Image via Kellog's)

Fans looking forward to getting the new liqueur can visit Sugarlands' website - Sugarlands.com/brunchinajar - to find the nearest store.

Some stores may require customers to show an ID or other similar documents to prove that they are at least 21 years old and eligible to buy the alcohol-infused beverage.