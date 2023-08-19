SONIC Teachers’ Circle deal: How to avail, dates, offers, and other details explored

With the new school year around, SONIC® Drive-In wants to thank teachers and educators with a week of delicious freebies. Starting August 21, 2023, all educators, teachers, staff, and faculty at degree universities and K-12 schools can enjoy some of the most popular items from the chain's menu for free.

From cheeseburgers to breakfast entrees, cold brews to fries, drinks, slushies, and much more, the drool-worthy freebies can be availed at all participating locations across the United States. Running until Friday, August 25, the limited-time promotions can be availed only through orders placed on the chain's mobile app. To claim the freebies, the educators, staff, or faculty members must have joined the chain's Teachers’ Circle program.

The limited-time Teachers’ Circle freebie deals begin on August 21, 2023 (Image via SONIC® Drive-In)

The chain unveiled the Teachers’ Circle freebie deal through a press release on August 17, with Kim Lewis, Vice President of Brand Experience, saying:

“Educators give their all each day as they shape and inspire the minds of our kids. Providing teachers and faculty with a week of special SONIC rewards is our small way of saying thanks as they start a new school year.”

The SONIC® Drive-In's Teachers’ Circle freebie deal is a limited-time offer

SONIC® Drive-In is welcoming all educators, teachers, staff, and faculty members working at degree universities and K-12 schools across the country for a week of celebrations with a wide range of freebies. The promotions that begin this Monday, August 21, are aimed at showing some extra love and gratitude to the school and college heroes.

Running nationwide until Friday, August 25, the freebie deals can be the perfect fix for one's lunch cravings. Available at the nearest participating locations, the limited-time deals can be claimed by placing a qualifying order through the chain's mobile app. A purchase may not be necessary to claim the freebies, but the educators and staffers must have to join the chain's Teachers’ Circle program to be eligible for the discount.

The limited-time freebies are available to all registered Teachers’ Circle program members until August 25 (Image via SONIC® Drive-In)

Wondering what's up for grabs at the chain's restaurant this week? Check out the list of limited-time freebies below:

August 21, Monday – Large Drink or Slush (Free) August 22, Tuesday – Breakfast Entrée (Free) August 23, Wednesday – Small Cold Brew (Free) August 24, Thursday – Medium Tots or Fries (Free) August 25, Friday – S. Cheeseburger (Free)

It is to be noted that each of the offerings will be exclusive to the specific day only and can not be claimed on the next day or a day earlier. Guests who don't want to miss out on the delicious freebies are advised to place their orders on the respective days. Make note that neither of the deals will be available for delivery orders.

For those wondering, SONIC's Teachers’ Circle program is open to all teachers, educators, staff, and faculty members working at degree universities and K-12 schools across the United States. Eligible customers can sign up for the Teachers’ Circle program by updating the relevant details in the account information section on the chain's mobile app.