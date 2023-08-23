Coffee Mate Peanut Butter & Jelly Flavored Duo Creamer: How to win, date, availability, and other details explored

Coffee Mate is fanning the love for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches this week as the brand introduces its limited-edition "Peanut Butter & Jelly Flavored Duo Creamer." The new creamer offers a sweet hint of nostalgia in every sip, bringing the American breakfast favorite's goodness to your coffee.

However, like all limited-edition goods, the new creamer won't be available for purchase and can only be availed of through a sweepstakes that begins on August 24 at 12:00 a.m. ET. More than 100 lucky participants will have the chance to win a 16-ounce bottle of the peanut butter and jelly-flavored creamer during the limited-time sweepstakes, which will end at 11:59 p.m. ET on September 22.

The Coffee Mate Peanut Butter & Jelly Flavored Duo Creamer will be available through a sweepstakes (Image via Penn Live)

The Nestle-owned brand introduced the new creamer while revealing the details of the sweepstakes through a press release on August 22, with Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Beverage Division and Business Unit, quoting:

“We know our fans crave creative flavors and mashups that add something delicious and unexpected and this innovation delivers on that.”

Introducing fans to the new limited-edition creamer, the Nestlé Vice President of Brand Marketing added:

“Inspired by coffee-lovers who grew up with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in their lunchboxes, this limited-edition Coffee mate Duo drop will fuel fans with a cheerful splash of nostalgia and celebrate the only other pairing that’s as iconic as coffee and creamer.”

All you need to know about Coffee Mate's Peanut Butter & Jelly Flavored Duo Creamer

Coffee Mate is offering fans an opportunity to cherish their love for PB&J as the brand introduces its latest creamer - Peanut Butter & Jelly Flavored Duo Creamer. Joining the brand's Duo Creamer line-up, the new flavor offers the nostalgia of PB&J flavors in your morning coffee beverages.

Fans looking forward to the new PB&J Duo Creamer will be able to avail of it by participating in a limited-time sweepstakes beginning on August 24 at 12:00 a.m. ET. With more than a hundred limited-edition 16-ounce bottles of the creamer up for grabs on the sweepstakes website (https://pbjduo.promowatchrewards.com/coming-soon), fans may have to be quick on their feet.

The PB&J Duo Creamer sweepstakes will allow more than a hundred lucky fans to win a limited edition bottle of the creamer (Image via Coffee Mate)

The sweepstakes is open to all District of Columbia and United States residents over the age of 18 or older. Fans will be able to participate in the sweepstakes starting Thursday by entering all relevant details on the website. The sweepstakes, which ends at midnight on September 22, does not require any purchases for participation.

Although the Nestle-owned brand said that more of the Coffee Mate Duo Creamer flavors will be hitting stores starting December 2023, it did not make clear if the Peanut Butter & Jelly Flavor will be among them. Hence, fans who don't want to miss out on the chance to try out the new PB&J Duo creamer should try participating in the sweepstakes at the earliest.